National
Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,400 crore for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on Centre’s curative plea for enhanced compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union...
Mar 13, 2023
Goa police have arrested four people after a video of an attack on members of a Delhi family who were on a vacation in Goa surfaced on social media.
Mar 13, 2023
Bengaluru: In a freak accident, an air hostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police have arrested her techie boyfriend and a...
Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi: Hours after the Parliament reconvened for the second phase of Budget session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday.
Mar 12, 2023
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia on Sunday deported an Indian national Mohammed Hanif Makkat, an accused in a kidnapping and murder case in Kerala.
Mar 12, 2023
New Delhi: In a stray dog attack similar to the Hyderabad incident, two brothers died in the national capi
Mar 12, 2023
Srinagar: A brutal murder of a 30-year-old woman triggered massive protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.
Mar 12, 2023
New Delhi: The Central government has opposed the petitions filed before the Supreme Court by gay couples seeking recognition of same sex marriage under law.
Mar 12, 2023
Bengaluru: Making a strong pitch for a double-engine government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on Congress by saying the opposition party is busy ‘dreaming of...
Mar 12, 2023
The Kerala government on Saturday announced a number of preparations, including installing water kiosks in local bodies and main commercial streets in anticipation of a heat wave and possible...
Mar 12, 2023
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigates the cases of corruption, bribery and misconduct of Union government employees. It also conducts probes into the cases relating to infringement...
Mar 11, 2023
New Delhi: The BRS party MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after 9 hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case on Saturday. The BRS...
Mar 11, 2023
New Delhi: Delhi police have detained three people, including a minor, after a video emerged showing a group of men allegedly misbehaving and groping a Japanese woman during Holi celebrations.
Mar 10, 2023
Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after falling from 20th floor of a Gurugram high-rise building. The death comes days after Ritesh Agarwal's wedding.
Mar 10, 2023
A Delhi Court on Friday remanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 17 in a money laundering case...
Mar 10, 2023
Karnataka on Friday reported its first H3N2 death. The state health department officials revealed that an 82-year-old from Aluk taluk in Hassan district died on March 1 due to the virus.
Mar 10, 2023
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case.
Mar 09, 2023
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has said that a hunger strike will be held in the national capital on Friday, March 10 to press the demand for introduction of the Women's...
Mar 09, 2023
Bengaluru: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and netizens slammed the Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy after his video of chiding a woman over a ‘bindi’ went viral on social media.
Mar 08, 2023
Mohali: A Canadian Sikh, who had come to India last month, was allegedly lynched to death by locals in Mohali after he raised objection over the loud music.
Mar 08, 2023
New Delhi: A three-storeyed building came crashing down in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Wednesday afternoon. Since the building was abandoned, therefore no casualty or injury has been reported in the...
Mar 08, 2023
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the safety of minister Manish Sisodia who is lodged in cell number 1 of Tihar Jail.
Mar 08, 2023
New Delhi: It was a riot of colours at a Holi celebration at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence here on Wednesday.
Mar 08, 2023
Kochi: A mountain of trash in Kerala’s Kochi which went up in smoke last week is still being put down by the firefighters.
Mar 07, 2023
Another arrest has taken place in the liquor scam that has created a stir in the country. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai.
Mar 06, 2023
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman, who is separated from her husband, attempted to die by suicide on camera after she was allegedly not allowed to see her child by her husband, IANS reported.
Mar 06, 2023
New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case on Monday.
Mar 06, 2023
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday in connection to the land for job scam.
Mar 06, 2023
People travelling through National Highways(NHs) and Expressways may have to shell out more from next month as the toll rates will likely be increased by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI...
Mar 05, 2023
The Indian Navy successfully carried out a precision strike of BrahmMos supersonic missile on Sunday. The strike was launched from a ship in the Arabian Sea with DRDO designed Indigenous Seeker and...
Mar 05, 2023
A sarpanch of a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district has found a novel idea to keep his village plastic-free.
Mar 05, 2023
Karnataka state minister for Education, BC Nagesh said that the students wearing hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial annual II PUC examination.
Mar 04, 2023
Adenovirus - a virus outbreak is said to be causing fear among parents in the State of West Bengal as the new virus is threatening children’s lives leading to deaths.
Mar 04, 2023
AP Global Investors Summit 2023: Global Investor Summit 2023 by the Andhra Pradesh government continued to receive a series of investment proposals on the second day today which received a
Mar 04, 2023
Indian people celebrate Holi with loud music, colors, and thandais. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7. As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 p....
Mar 04, 2023
HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country a woman IPS officer was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) Southern Sector Charu Sinha and the...
Mar 04, 2023
Most of the people don't know what they do when they are on a high. We have seen men behaving oddly on roads or fights at bar. One girl from Mumbai has ordered biryani from Meghana Foods, which is in...
Mar 04, 2023
Holi is one of the most popular festivals and is celebrated across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th.
Mar 04, 2023
Indian democracy is under threat, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during a lecture at Cambridge University, claiming that several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.
Mar 04, 2023
The recent assembly election results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya make it clear that the BJP has retained its position in states like Assam and Tripura and entered into alliances with regional...
Mar 03, 2023
A major fire breaks out in a slum area at Sultanpuri in Capital City(New Delhi). The residents informed the fire department officials after noticing the flames.
-
- Page 1
- ››