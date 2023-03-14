Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC Rejects Centre’s Plea for Enhanced Compensation for Victims Mar 14, 2023 New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,400 crore for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Compensation: SC Likely to Deliver its Verdict Tomorrow Mar 13, 2023 New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Tuesday its verdict on Centre’s curative plea for enhanced compensation to the victims of 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy from US-based firm Union...

Goa Police Make Arrests After Video of Attack on Delhi Family Goes Viral Mar 13, 2023 Goa police have arrested four people after a video of an attack on members of a Delhi family who were on a vacation in Goa surfaced on social media.

Bengaluru: Air Hostess Falls Off from Building’s Balcony, Techie Boyfriend Held Mar 13, 2023 Bengaluru: In a freak accident, an air hostess died after falling off the fourth-floor balcony of a residential building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The police have arrested her techie boyfriend and a...

Parliament Adjourned till Tuesday Amid Din Over Rahul’s London Speech, JPC Probe on Adani Row Mar 13, 2023 New Delhi: Hours after the Parliament reconvened for the second phase of Budget session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Tuesday.

Operation Trishul: CBI Gets Murder Accused Deported from Saudi Arabia Mar 12, 2023 New Delhi: Saudi Arabia on Sunday deported an Indian national Mohammed Hanif Makkat, an accused in a kidnapping and murder case in Kerala.

Two Kids Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Mar 12, 2023 New Delhi: In a stray dog attack similar to the Hyderabad incident, two brothers died in the national capi

Shraddha Walkar's Brutal Murder Re-run in Kashmir’s Budgam Mar 12, 2023 Srinagar: A brutal murder of a 30-year-old woman triggered massive protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

Centre Opposes Recognising Same-sex Marriage in Supreme Court Mar 12, 2023 New Delhi: The Central government has opposed the petitions filed before the Supreme Court by gay couples seeking recognition of same sex marriage under law.

PM Modi Throws Open Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Mar 12, 2023 Bengaluru: Making a strong pitch for a double-engine government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on Congress by saying the opposition party is busy ‘dreaming of...

Kerala Thanneer Pandals to Offer Butter Milk, ORS in Summer Mar 12, 2023 The Kerala government on Saturday announced a number of preparations, including installing water kiosks in local bodies and main commercial streets in anticipation of a heat wave and possible...

What Type of Cases CBI Investigates Mar 12, 2023 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigates the cases of corruption, bribery and misconduct of Union government employees. It also conducts probes into the cases relating to infringement...

ED Questioning of Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Scam Ends, to Appear Again on Mar 16 Mar 11, 2023 New Delhi: The BRS party MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after 9 hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case on Saturday. The BRS...

Delhi: Video of Groping of Japanese Girl on Holi Goes Viral, 3 Including Minor Held Mar 11, 2023 New Delhi: Delhi police have detained three people, including a minor, after a video emerged showing a group of men allegedly misbehaving and groping a Japanese woman during Holi celebrations.

Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's Father Dies After Fall from 20th Floor Mar 10, 2023 Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after falling from 20th floor of a Gurugram high-rise building. The death comes days after Ritesh Agarwal's wedding.

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia Remanded To ED Custody Till March 17 Mar 10, 2023 A Delhi Court on Friday remanded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 17 in a money laundering case...

H3N2 Virus: First Death Confirmed in Karnataka Mar 10, 2023 Karnataka on Friday reported its first H3N2 death. The state health department officials revealed that an 82-year-old from Aluk taluk in Hassan district died on March 1 due to the virus.

Land for Jobs Scam Case: ED Conducts Raids at Tejashwi Yadav Residence in Delhi Mar 10, 2023 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case.

Women's Reservation Bill: Over a Dozen Parties to Join BRS’ Hunger Strike in Delhi, Says Kavitha Mar 09, 2023 Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has said that a hunger strike will be held in the national capital on Friday, March 10 to press the demand for introduction of the Women's...

Karnataka BJP MP Shouts at Woman Vendor on IWD for Not Wearing Bindi, Karti Reacts Mar 09, 2023 Bengaluru: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and netizens slammed the Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy after his video of chiding a woman over a ‘bindi’ went viral on social media.

Canadian Sikh Lynched in Punjab Over Objection to Loud Music Mar 08, 2023 Mohali: A Canadian Sikh, who had come to India last month, was allegedly lynched to death by locals in Mohali after he raised objection over the loud music.

Caught on Cam: Multi-storeyed Building Comes Crashing Down in Delhi’s Bhajanpura Mar 08, 2023 New Delhi: A three-storeyed building came crashing down in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Wednesday afternoon. Since the building was abandoned, therefore no casualty or injury has been reported in the...

Tihar Jail Admin Endangers Manish Sisodia’s Life by Putting Him in Cell No.1, Alleges AAP Mar 08, 2023 New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns over the safety of minister Manish Sisodia who is lodged in cell number 1 of Tihar Jail.

Watch: Visiting Top US Official Celebrates Holi with Rajnath Singh Mar 08, 2023 New Delhi: It was a riot of colours at a Holi celebration at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence here on Wednesday.

Brahmapuram Fire: Week-old Fire in Waste Dump Throws Toxic Smoke Cover Over Kochi Mar 08, 2023 Kochi: A mountain of trash in Kerala’s Kochi which went up in smoke last week is still being put down by the firefighters.

One More Arrested in Delhi Liquor Scam Mar 07, 2023 Another arrest has taken place in the liquor scam that has created a stir in the country. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai.

Karnataka: Woman Consumes Poison After Husband’s Refusal to Give her Child Back Mar 06, 2023 Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman, who is separated from her husband, attempted to die by suicide on camera after she was allegedly not allowed to see her child by her husband, IANS reported.

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Sent to Judicial Custody till March 20 Mar 06, 2023 New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case on Monday.

Land for Job Scam: CBI at Lalu Yadav's Residence Mar 06, 2023 A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday in connection to the land for job scam.

Toll Tax Likely to be Increased from April Mar 06, 2023 People travelling through National Highways(NHs) and Expressways may have to shell out more from next month as the toll rates will likely be increased by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI...

BrahMos Missile Test-fired from Indian Navy’s Missile Destroyer Warship Mar 05, 2023 The Indian Navy successfully carried out a precision strike of BrahmMos supersonic missile on Sunday. The strike was launched from a ship in the Arabian Sea with DRDO designed Indigenous Seeker and...

Plastic Man: Kashmiri Sarpanch Launches Unique Campaign, Gold for Trash Mar 05, 2023 A sarpanch of a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district has found a novel idea to keep his village plastic-free.

Hijab Not Allowed During II PUC Exams: Karnataka Education Minister Mar 05, 2023 Karnataka state minister for Education, BC Nagesh said that the students wearing hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial annual II PUC examination.

Adenovirus: New Virus Outbreak In Kolkota Mar 04, 2023 Adenovirus - a virus outbreak is said to be causing fear among parents in the State of West Bengal as the new virus is threatening children’s lives leading to deaths.

AP GIS 2023: Union Ministers Speeches At Vizag Summit Mar 04, 2023 AP Global Investors Summit 2023: Global Investor Summit 2023 by the Andhra Pradesh government continued to receive a series of investment proposals on the second day today which received a

Holi 2023 Puja Muhuratam Time Mar 04, 2023 Indian people celebrate Holi with loud music, colors, and thandais. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7. As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 p....

Charu Sinha 1st Woman IPS Officer to Head 4 CRPF Sectors Mar 04, 2023 HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country a woman IPS officer was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) Southern Sector Charu Sinha and the...

Drunk Mumbai Girl Orders Briyani From Bengaluru, Gets Shocked At The Bill Mar 04, 2023 Most of the people don't know what they do when they are on a high. We have seen men behaving oddly on roads or fights at bar. One girl from Mumbai has ordered biryani from Meghana Foods, which is in...

Holi 2023 Date, Significance Mar 04, 2023 Holi is one of the most popular festivals and is celebrated across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th.

Politicians Under Surveillance in India, Says Rahul Gandhi Mar 04, 2023 Indian democracy is under threat, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said during a lecture at Cambridge University, claiming that several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.

Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Expands Footprint in Northeast Mar 04, 2023 The recent assembly election results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya make it clear that the BJP has retained its position in states like Assam and Tripura and entered into alliances with regional...