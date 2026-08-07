August 8 Bank Holiday or Not? Aug 07, 2026 If you're planning to visit a bank on Saturday, August 8, 2026, it's important to know that banks across India will remain closed.

August 7 Bank Holiday or Not? Aug 06, 2026 If you are planning to visit a bank branch on Friday, August 7, 2026, there is good news. Banks across India will remain open and function normally, as the day is not a public holiday, not a festival...

Bengaluru Woman Alleges Misconduct by Delivery Boy Aug 06, 2026 A woman from Bengaluru has shared a frightening experience involving a delivery executive, claiming he allegedly behaved inappropriately and attempted to enter her apartment while she was alone.

August 6 Bank Holiday or not in India? Aug 05, 2026 If you're planning to visit a bank on Thursday, August 6, 2026, there's good news. Banks across India will remain open as usual, as there is no national holiday, regional festival, or RBI-notified...

Bank Holidays in August 2026: Complete list Aug 05, 2026 If you need to visit a bank in August 2026, it's a good idea to check the holiday schedule in advance. Banks across India will remain closed on several dates during the month due to national holidays...

TVK Complaint Over Trisha Remark: Udhayanidhi Arrested Aug 04, 2026 A fresh political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) filed a police complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over an alleged objectionable remark...

Friendship Day 2026: When and how to celebrate? Aug 01, 2026 Friendship is one of the most valuable relationships in life, and every year millions of people celebrate the special bond they share with their friends.

India, Japan Plan Exchange of 5 Lakh People in Five Years Aug 01, 2026 India and Japan are taking a major step toward expanding their bilateral partnership by focusing on the exchange of skilled professionals, students, and workers over the next five years.

LPG Cylinder Prices Cut From August 1; Check New Rates Aug 01, 2026 Oil marketing companies have revised LPG cylinder prices from August 1, bringing relief to commercial users. The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by up to ₹192 to ₹209,...

August 1 Bank Holiday or Not? Check Here Jul 31, 2026 As a new month begins, many customers are wondering whether banks across India will remain open on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

International Friendship Day 2026: Date, History, Significance, Wishes and Quotes Jul 31, 2026 Friendship is one of the most valuable relationships in life because it is built on trust, care, and shared experiences rather than family ties.

Mumbai Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Several Feared Trapped Jul 31, 2026 A four-storey residential building partially collapsed in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, in the early hours of Friday, triggering a massive rescue operation.

TTD Files Complaint Over VIP Darshan Plot Offer Jul 29, 2026 The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated legal action against a real estate company for allegedly promoting lifetime Srivari VIP Break Darshan as part of a plot purchase scheme.

Bank Holiday on July 28 or Not? Jul 27, 2026 If you're planning to visit your bank on Tuesday, July 28, there's good news. Banks will remain open across most parts of India, as the day is a regular working day with no nationwide bank holiday...

Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 68 Jul 27, 2026 Assam continues to recover from one of its worst flood spells this monsoon, with lakhs of residents still struggling despite gradual improvements in the overall situation.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Paper Leak Protests Jul 25, 2026 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday amid mounting pressure over the NEET paper leak controversy and widespread student protests demanding accountability.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Puja Vidhi and Mantras Jul 25, 2026 Devshayani Ekadashi is one of the most important Ekadashis dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

PM Modi's Instagram Reel Crosses 327 Million Views in 24 Hours Jul 25, 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new social media record after one of his latest Instagram reels received over 327 million views within 24 hours.

July 25 Bank Holiday or Not? Jul 24, 2026 If you are planning to visit a bank on Saturday, July 25, you may need to postpone your work.

California Diwali Holiday Cancelled? Court Strikes Down State Order Jul 24, 2026 A California court has reportedly invalidated certain portions of the law that officially recognised Diwali as a state holiday, months after the legislation came into effect.

Guru Purnima 2026: Date, Significance and Rituals Jul 24, 2026 Guru Purnima is one of the most important spiritual festivals celebrated across India to express gratitude towards teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast on July 24 Jul 24, 2026 Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has called off his hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Central government regarding key demands linked to the NEET controversy.

PM Modi Shares Selfie Video, Promises Strict Action on Paper Leaks Jul 24, 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released an unexpected selfie video addressing the nation as protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) movement continue across...

July 24 Bank Holiday or not in India? Jul 23, 2026 Customers planning to visit a bank on Friday, July 24, can do so without any concern in most parts of the country.

Odisha Government Increases Dearness Allowance by 5% Jul 23, 2026 The Odisha government has announced a 5% increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, bringing welcome financial relief to thousands of government staff across the state.

Can PM Modi's First Statement on the NEET Row Ease Public Anger? Jul 23, 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken publicly for the first time about the ongoing NEET examination controversy and the student protests that have spread across the country.

Why Is PM Modi Not Letting Dharmendra Pradhan Resign? Jul 23, 2026 The demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has grown louder in recent weeks following protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

July 23 Bank Holiday or Not? Jul 22, 2026 If you're planning to visit a bank on Thursday, July 23, you can do so without any worries. Banks will remain open across India, as there is no nationwide or state-specific bank holiday scheduled for...

Punjab Farmers Blocked on Way to Delhi Over India-US Trade Deal Jul 22, 2026 Hundreds of farmers from Punjab were stopped by the Haryana Police at the Shambhu border while they were on their way to Delhi to participate in a Kisan Mahapanchayat protesting the proposed India-US...

Rahul Gandhi Held During CJP Protest Outside PM Modi's Residence Jul 22, 2026 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was briefly detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday after he joined a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...

July 22 Bank Holiday or not in India? Jul 21, 2026 If you are planning to visit your bank on Wednesday, July 22, there is good news. Banks across most parts of India will remain open as it is a regular working day.

Delhi High Court Orders Sonam Wangchuk's Transfer to Medanta Hospital Jul 21, 2026 ocial activist Sonam Wangchuk has received relief after the Delhi High Court ordered his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital for further treatment.

Delhi Clashes Leave Over 180 Injured, Youth Protest to Continue Jul 21, 2026 A youth-led protest movement has announced that it will continue its agitation even after violent clashes with police in Delhi left more than 180 people injured.

NEET Protest: Police Action on Students Sparks Public Anger Jul 21, 2026 The ongoing NEET protest has become a major national issue after police took action against students protesting in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

Guru Purnima 2026 Date, Timings and Significance Jul 20, 2026 Guru Purnima is one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism. It is dedicated to expressing gratitude and respect to teachers, spiritual guides, and mentors who illuminate the path of knowledge.

Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj Join Jantar Mantar Protest Jul 20, 2026 The ongoing student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has attracted nationwide attention after veteran actress Shabana Azmi and actor Prakash Raj extended their support to the demonstrators.

Sonam Wangchuk Sets Three Conditions to End Hunger Strike Jul 20, 2026 Social activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has said he is ready to end his ongoing hunger strike, but only if three key conditions are fulfilled.

July 20–26 Bank Holiday List 2026 Jul 18, 2026 If you are planning to visit your bank next week, it is a good idea to check the RBI bank holiday calendar in advance.

NEET UG 2026: Check the Top 10 Medical Colleges in India Jul 18, 2026 The NEET UG 2026 results have been announced, and many students are now preparing for the counselling process. One of the biggest decisions after qualifying NEET is choosing the right medical college.

Sonam Wangchuk Taken to Hospital After 21-Day Hunger Strike Jul 18, 2026 Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital by the Delhi Police after completing 20 days of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

July 18 Bank Holiday or Not? Jul 17, 2026 If you're planning to visit a bank on Saturday, July 18, 2026, there's good news for most customers across India.