Nepal Flash Floods: Over 160 Dead and Hundreds Missing in Disaster

A devastating flash flood has struck areas along the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving widespread destruction and a rising number of casualties. Rescue teams are continuing their search for people who are still missing after the disaster swept through villages, roads and other infrastructure.

The disaster occurred after a massive flow of mud, rocks and water moved through the mountainous region. The flooding affected areas around the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, damaging homes, roads and other structures.

Death Toll Rises

According to the latest reports, the death toll has climbed to at least 160, while hundreds of people remain missing. The number is expected to change as rescue teams reach more affected areas and continue recovery operations.

Several tourists, workers and local residents are among those reported missing. The region is also popular with trekkers and pilgrims travelling towards Kailash Mansarovar, adding to concerns about foreign nationals caught in the disaster.

Rescue Operations Underway

Nepalese rescue teams have been deployed to search for survivors and recover those trapped in the affected areas. Helicopters and other emergency resources are being used, although damaged roads, bad weather and difficult mountain terrain are making rescue operations challenging.

Officials are also monitoring the situation closely as concerns remain about further flooding in the region. Emergency teams are working to provide assistance to affected communities and bring missing people to safety.

The full scale of the damage is still being assessed, while rescue workers continue their search for survivors.