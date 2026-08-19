Varalakshmi Vratham 2026: Date, Time and Significance

Varalakshmi Vratham 2026 is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi, a form of Goddess Lakshmi. According to the Telugu calendar tradition, the festival will be observed on Friday, August 21, 2026, which falls on the second Friday of Sravana Masam. Telugu calendar listings also mark August 21 as Varalakshmi Vratham.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2026 Date

This year, Varalakshmi Vratham will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2026.

The festival is traditionally observed on a Friday during Sravana Masam and is particularly popular in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Date: August 21, 2026

Day: Friday

Month: Sravana Masam

Occasion: Varalakshmi Vratham

Varalakshmi Vratham 2026 Puja Time

Devotees generally perform the Varalakshmi Puja during an auspicious fixed-lagna period. For August 21, the available panchang timings include a morning Simha Lagna from around 6:53 AM to 8:56 AM, an afternoon Vrishchika Lagna from around 1:35 PM to 3:54 PM, and an evening Kumbha Lagna from around 7:39 PM to 9:05 PM. Exact timings can vary depending on the location, so devotees should follow their local panchangam for the precise muhurat.

For most families, the morning puja is preferred as it allows devotees to complete the main rituals after their early-morning preparations.

Significance of Varalakshmi Vratham

Varalakshmi Vratham is dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi, who is worshipped as the Goddess who grants blessings and prosperity. The word 'Vara' means boon, while Lakshmi is associated with wealth, prosperity and good fortune.

Devotees believe that performing the vratam with devotion brings wealth, happiness, good health, peace and prosperity to the household.

The festival is especially significant for married women, who traditionally observe the vratam and pray for the well-being, health and long life of their husbands and family members.

Varalakshmi Vratham Puja Rituals

On the festival day, devotees clean their homes and decorate the puja area with flowers, rangoli and mango leaves. A kalasham is prepared and decorated as a representation of Goddess Varalakshmi.

Women traditionally adorn the Goddess with a saree, jewellery and flowers. They offer fruits, sweets and other traditional naivedyam during the puja.

The Varalakshmi Vrata Katha is also traditionally recited during the worship, followed by aarti and prayers.

Why Is Varalakshmi Vratham Important?

Varalakshmi Vratham is considered significant because Goddess Varalakshmi is believed to bless devotees with different forms of prosperity. Worshipping her is traditionally associated with seeking the blessings represented by the Ashtalakshmi, or eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi.

The festival is therefore observed with prayers for financial stability, family welfare, good health, success, happiness and prosperity.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2026 will be observed on Friday, August 21, according to the Telugu calendar tradition. As it falls on the second Friday of Sravana Masam, devotees, especially women, will perform special Lakshmi Puja and seek the Goddess's blessings for prosperity, health and family happiness.

Since puja timings differ by location, devotees should check their local Telugu panchangam or consult their family priest before beginning the main puja rituals.