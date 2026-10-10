Dussehra Holidays 2026: Check School Reopening Dates in Telangana and AP

Dussehra holidays have started for school students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Saturday, October 10, 2026. Students in both Telugu states will get a festive break, but the school reopening dates are different.

According to the announced holiday schedules, schools in Telangana will remain closed until October 22 and reopen on October 23, 2026. The holidays follow the completion of the Summative Assessment-1 examinations.

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will observe Dussehra holidays from October 10 to October 21. Schools are expected to reopen on October 22, 2026.

Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2026

Schools across Telangana will have a 13-day Dussehra vacation from October 10 to October 22. Classes will resume on October 23. Junior colleges will reopen earlier, on October 22, after the holiday break.

Andhra Pradesh Dussehra Holidays 2026

In Andhra Pradesh, the Dussehra vacation will continue until October 21. Schools are scheduled to reopen on October 22, giving students a break during the festive season.

Parents and students should check with their respective schools for any institution-specific changes to the holiday schedule.

The Dussehra break gives students time to celebrate the festival with their families and participate in traditional festivities. As reopening dates differ between states and types of educational institutions, students should confirm their schedules before returning to classes.