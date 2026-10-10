Ranabaali Hopes for Positive Word of Mouth to Beat Negativity

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Ranabaali is facing negative comments on social media even before its theatrical release. However, the makers remain confident and are continuing their promotional activities to attract audiences.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama explores a serious historical subject. The film’s story and the lead pair are expected to be major attractions for moviegoers.

Despite the promotional efforts, the film’s success will largely depend on audience reactions after its release. Positive reviews and word of mouth from the first shows could help the movie overcome the negativity surrounding it.

The makers are hoping that audiences will judge the film based on its content rather than online discussions. If viewers respond positively, the film’s buzz could improve quickly.

Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. The team is now focusing on promotions ahead of the film’s release.