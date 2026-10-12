Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Five Wild Card Contestants Enter the House

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has completed its fifth week with fresh twists, new entries and an unexpected double elimination. The latest weekend episode introduced five wild card contestants, bringing new excitement to the reality show.

The new contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house are Shiva Kumar, Neethu Natraj, Daksha Gutthikonda, Swetha Naidu and Navarasalu Ramakrishna. Their entry is expected to change the existing game and create new competition among the housemates.

Shiva Kumar, who is known as the boyfriend of actress Priyanka Jain, entered the house on a bike. Neethu Natraj, Daksha Gutthikonda and Swetha Naidu also joined the show. The final wild card contestant, Navarasalu Ramakrishna, is a commoner from Srikakulam.

Ramakrishna received a warm welcome from the housemates. He also showed his support for Naresh and Rohit by giving them badges presented by host Nagarjuna, helping them avoid elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Double Elimination

The weekend episode also brought a double elimination. Apoorva was eliminated first based on audience voting.

Later, Shalini and Charan were left in the elimination process. Host Nagarjuna asked the housemates to vote for the contestant they wanted to keep in the house. Out of 11 votes, Shalini received 10 votes, while Charan received just one vote.

As a result, Charan was also eliminated from the show. He became emotional while saying goodbye to the housemates and asked them to forgive him if he had hurt anyone during his journey.

With five wild card contestants entering and two contestants leaving, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is set for a new phase of competition. The coming episodes are expected to bring fresh rivalries, strategies and drama inside the house.