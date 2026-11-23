The 11th week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 came to an end with an interesting Sunday episode hosted by Nagarjuna. The episode featured a special appearance by actress Rashmika Mandanna, captaincy competition updates and an elimination twist. Wildcard contestant Neethu Master was finally eliminated from the show.

Rashmika Mandanna entered the Bigg Boss house as part of the promotions for her upcoming film Mysaa. She interacted with the contestants and appreciated their performances. Nagarjuna also organised a fun game in which the housemates had to identify movie songs and dialogues. Rashmika gave marks to the contestants based on their answers.

Mukesh and Shiv had an interesting conversation with Rashmika in Kannada. Mukesh revealed that he was her junior in college, while Shiv complimented her beauty. Rashmika also announced that Mukesh and Vamsi were safe from elimination.

Five Contestants Qualify for Captaincy Competition

The contestants competed in pairs for a chance to enter the next week's captaincy contender task. Trigun defeated Vamsi, while Ram Prasad won against Naresh. Shiv defeated Aman, and RK won against Sudheer. Debjani also secured victory against Neethu.

With these wins, Trigun, Ram Prasad, RK, Shiv and Debjani qualified for the 12th-week captaincy contender competition. RK became emotional and celebrated his victory, calling it his first win in the house.

Neethu Master Eliminated

The episode's biggest moment came during the elimination announcement. Sudheer and Neethu Master were the final two contestants left in danger. Nagarjuna sent them to the garden area and explained that the contestant who returned to the house would be safe.

Most housemates expected Neethu to return, but Sudheer walked back into the house. As a result, Neethu Master was eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 10.

After leaving the house, Neethu told Nagarjuna that she did not feel like continuing in the game because she could not shout or get into arguments with others. She became emotional while watching her journey. She also shared her opinions about the contestants and advised Mukesh to play his own game and make his own decisions.

The episode ended with the announcement of the next week's theme, Buddy Up, leaving viewers curious about the upcoming tasks and twists.