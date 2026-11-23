Movie lovers have plenty of entertainment to look forward to this week, with several films and web series arriving on OTT platforms. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 and the Bollywood movie Hanuman Ansh are among the major releases attracting attention.

Hanuman Ansh, which reportedly created a buzz at the box office, is set to make its OTT debut this week. Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 is also expected to be available for streaming, making it one of the most awaited releases for movie fans.

Venkatesh's Adarsha Kutumbam may also arrive on OTT this week, although the streaming details have not been officially confirmed yet. Apart from these movies, viewers can look forward to several Hollywood, Bollywood and international films, along with new web series.

Here's the complete list of OTT releases this week, along with their streaming platforms and release dates.

Netflix OTT Releases

Netflix has several movies, series and documentaries lined up this week. The releases include international titles as well as the Hindi movie Drishyam 3.

The Trials of Karen Read – November 23

Roll Lowe – The Outsider – November 24

The Mosquito Bowl – November 25

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – November 26

Always on Call – November 26

Fool Night – November 26

The Hunting Wives Season 2 – November 26

Toos: The Vander Walk Kidnapping – November 26

Tyson Fury Documentary – November 27

The Child – November 27

Drishyam 3 – November 27

The Hunchback Soul of Paris – November 27

Amazon Prime Video Releases

Amazon Prime Video is also bringing new content for subscribers this week. The lineup features Hollywood and Korean movies.

Clashing Through the Snow – November 23

Blade Runner 2099 – November 25

Nine to Six – November 25

SonyLIV Releases

The Bollywood movie Hanuman Ansh is scheduled to stream on SonyLIV on November 27. The film is expected to attract viewers who missed watching it in theatres.

Hanuman Ansh – November 27

JioHotstar Releases

JioHotstar has a mix of international series, documentaries and Hindi content arriving this week.

The Dig – November 25

Sweet Pea Season 2 – November 26

The Sliest Touch – November 26

Dai Chaal – November 27

Apple TV+ Releases

Apple TV+ will also add a new movie to its streaming library this week.

Way of the Warrior Kid – November 25

With Drishyam 3, Hanuman Ansh and several other titles arriving across different platforms, OTT viewers have plenty of options to choose from this week. Movie fans can check the release dates and streaming platforms to plan their weekend entertainment.