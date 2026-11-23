Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 has completed its 11th week. The latest weekend episode, hosted by Nagarjuna, was filled with fun moments, exciting tasks and an elimination. Wild-card contestant Neethu Master was eliminated from the show this week.

Apart from the elimination, actress Rashmika Mandanna's entry into the Bigg Boss house was another major highlight. She visited the house to promote her upcoming film Mysaa and interacted with the contestants.

Rashmika Mandanna Visits Bigg Boss House

Rashmika Mandanna entered the Bigg Boss house as part of her film Mysaa promotions. She appreciated the contestants for playing well and participated in a fun game hosted by Nagarjuna.

During the game, contestants had to identify movie songs and dialogues. Rashmika gave points to those who answered correctly, making the segment entertaining.

Mukesh and Shiva also interacted with Rashmika in Kannada. Mukesh told her that he was her junior in college, while Shiva complimented her beauty in Kannada. Their conversations added some fun moments to the episode.

Rashmika also announced that Mukesh and Vamsi were safe from elimination.

Bigg Boss 10 Captaincy Contenders

The contestants competed in pairs to secure a place in next week's captaincy contender task. The winners of these challenges earned an opportunity to compete for captaincy.

Here are the winners of the week's competitions:

Trigun defeated Vamsi.

Ram Prasad defeated Naresh.

Shiva defeated Aman.

RK defeated Sudheer.

Debjani defeated Neethu Master.

RK was especially happy after winning against Sudheer. He celebrated his victory and said that it was his first win in the house.

With these victories, Trigun, Ram Prasad, RK, Shiva and Debjani qualified for the 12th-week captaincy contender competition.

Neethu Master Eliminated from Bigg Boss 10

The elimination suspense continued until the final moments of the episode. All the nominated contestants were declared safe one after another, leaving Sudheer and Neethu Master as the final two.

Nagarjuna asked both contestants to go to the garden area. He explained that the person who returned to the house would be safe, while the other contestant would have to leave the show.

Several contestants predicted that Sudheer would return, while others believed Neethu would be saved. Finally, Sudheer walked back into the house, confirming Neethu Master's elimination.

Naresh and Ram Prasad joked about Sudheer's survival, saying that he was like a snake that would not die no matter how many times it was beaten.

Neethu Master Gets Emotional After Elimination

After her elimination, Neethu Master spoke to Nagarjuna about her experience in the Bigg Boss house. She said that she did not feel like continuing because she could not shout at others or get involved in fights.

She became emotional while watching videos of her journey in the house.

Neethu also shared her opinions about the contestants. According to her, Aman, Shiva and Trigun were playing with full energy, while Vamsi, Sudheer and Mukesh appeared to be running out of energy.

She advised Mukesh to play his own game instead of depending on others and encouraged him to make his own decisions.

The episode ended with the announcement of the upcoming week's theme, Buddy Up, leaving viewers curious about the next set of tasks and challenges in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10.