The game in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is getting more exciting as the show moves closer to the finale. In Wednesday's episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new Dictator task and created two teams in the house.

Bigg Boss announced that two contestants would become dictators this week and get special powers. He also said that the magical powers given to housemates earlier would no longer work.

Contestants who perform well in the upcoming tasks will get a chance to win a special power. The winner could become the first contender for the Ticket to Finale, making this week's tasks very important.

Mukesh Defeats Trigun

Trigun and Mukesh were chosen as the two dictators. They competed in a challenge to decide who would get the power first.

Both contestants tried their best, but Mukesh won the task. Vamsi and Ram Prasad, who were judges for the challenge, announced him as the winner because more colour remained on his T-shirt.

Bigg Boss then made Mukesh sit on the dictator's throne and gave him special powers. With this victory, Mukesh gained an advantage in the game.

Two Teams Formed in the House

After becoming the dictator, Mukesh selected his team members. He chose Ram Prasad, Naresh, Varshini, Sudheer, RK and Aman as his soldiers.

Trigun's team includes Vamsi, Debjani, Shiva and Neethu.

With two teams now formed, the competition inside the house is expected to become more intense. The upcoming tasks could bring new twists and change the contestants' positions in the game. It remains to be seen which team will perform better and who will get closer to the Ticket to Finale.