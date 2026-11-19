Cyclone Akvan has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in several coastal areas.

According to the latest IMD bulletin issued on November 19, the cyclone is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri by noon on November 20. It may make landfall with wind speeds of 90 to 100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in vulnerable coastal districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Kakinada. Other districts may also experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Strong winds, thunderstorms and rough sea conditions are expected along the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people living in vulnerable areas have been asked to follow official warnings.

The state government and district administrations are monitoring the situation and taking precautionary measures. Emergency teams are being kept ready to respond to possible flooding, damage and other cyclone-related problems.

People in coastal Andhra Pradesh are advised to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and follow updates from the IMD and local authorities.