What Is Akvan? The Meaning and Story Behind the Cyclone Heading Towards AP

Andhra Pradesh is bracing for another possible cyclone threat as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal continues to intensify. According to reports, after the impact of cyclones Arnab and Murasu along the Andhra Pradesh coast, another storm, named Akwan, is expected to approach the region, raising concerns over heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The Meteorological Department has reported that a weather system over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified. It is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. Once it reaches the cyclone stage, it will be named Akwan. The system is likely to intensify further and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm.

According to weather forecasts, the cyclone's impact could bring rainfall across several parts of Andhra Pradesh between November 18 and 20. The heaviest rainfall is expected during its movement towards and across the coast. Rayalseema and parts of Telangana may also experience heavy rainfall due to the system.

Strong winds are likely along the Andhra Pradesh coastline between November 19 and 20, with wind speeds potentially reaching 145 kmph, according to the weather department. A yellow alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam and Alluri districts. Meanwhile, major ports along the coast have been placed on alert. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until November 20.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority and CEO of RTGS, said the weather system had moved at an average speed of 8 kmph over the previous six hours. It was located approximately 720 km from Chennai, 820 km from Visakhapatnam and 940 km from Gopalpur at the time of the update.

Officials have urged residents in coastal areas and farmers to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures. Authorities are closely monitoring the developing weather system and are expected to issue further updates based on its movement and intensity.