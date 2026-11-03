AP Local Body Results: YSRCP Leads in Several Municipalities

The municipal election results in Andhra Pradesh have started showing strong performances by YSRCP candidates in several towns and districts. During the counting process, the party secured victories in multiple wards and maintained leads in several municipalities.

In Krishna district's Uyuru Municipality, YSRCP chairperson candidate Paidimukkala Divya was leading by around 900 votes. The party also maintained an advantage in several wards in Nagari, while its candidates secured victories in Puttur.

YSRCP Makes Gains in Nagari and Tuni

YSRCP candidates were ahead in a majority of wards in Nagari. In Puttur, the party won three wards, with Jayaprakash emerging as a possible chairperson candidate.

In Kakinada district's Tuni Municipality, YSRCP chairperson candidate Pitla Rama Tulasi secured a lead of 372 votes after the first round of counting for 10 wards.

The first-round ward results in Tuni were as follows:

YSRCP: 5 wards

TDP: 4 wards

Independents: 1 ward

The party also won several wards in Tuni. Chitti Bommala Manga Devi won Ward 1, Chintala Sunitha secured Ward 2, Marra Ravi Kumar won Ward 5 and Relangi Vijaya Durga emerged victorious in Ward 8.

YSRCP Candidates Win in Nidadavole and Narsapur

In Nidadavole Municipality in East Godavari district, YSRCP candidates registered victories in multiple wards. Alamuri Venkata Rajasekhar won Ward 1, Vipparthi Sirisha secured Ward 7 and Chetti Rajakumari won Ward 17.

In West Godavari district's Narsapur Municipality, YSRCP candidate Bosarapu Priyadarshini secured a comfortable victory in Ward 14.

The party also won Ward 19 in Atmakur Municipality in Nellore district. Additionally, its candidates registered victories in Wards 18, 23 and 25.

YSRCP Candidates Lead in Nandigama and Kuppam

In Nandigama Municipality of NTR district, YSRCP candidates were leading in three wards. Dunna Aparna was ahead in Ward 2, Darelli Vasantha Rani in Ward 3 and Oruganti Sravani in Ward 5.

In Kuppam, the YSRCP candidate was leading in Ward 7.

Meanwhile, in Parvathipuram Manyam district's Palakonda Nagar Panchayat, YSRCP candidates won Wards 5 and 17 during the first round of counting.

In Vizianagaram district, the party secured victories in the eighth and ninth wards of Bobbili. Dhamma Hemalatha registered a decisive win in Ward 9.

CPM Candidate Wins in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Area

The election results in Visakhapatnam also attracted attention after CPM candidate M. Krishnaiah won Ward 105.

The result was seen as a setback for the ruling alliance, particularly amid discussions about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's privatisation and the concerns of its workers. Political observers are viewing the outcome in the context of the ongoing issues faced by steel plant employees.

YSRCP Mayor Candidate Leads in Anantapur

In the Anantapur Municipal Corporation, YSRCP mayoral candidate Ramesh Goud was leading during the counting process. The party's candidates were also ahead in Divisions 1, 7 and 27.

Meanwhile, counting of postal ballot votes continued at Krishna University in Krishna district. Officials shifted ballot boxes from the strong room to the counting hall, where staff members separated and arranged the votes for counting.

Recounting Controversy in Kalyandurg

The counting process in Kalyandurg Municipality in Anantapur district witnessed allegations of irregularities.

YSRCP candidates reportedly won Wards 3, 4 and 14. However, a controversy emerged after family members of TDP MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu allegedly demanded a recount in these wards.

YSRCP leaders alleged that recounting was being demanded only in wards won by their candidates, while similar requests were not being accepted in wards won by the TDP.

The allegations have added another political dimension to the municipal election results in the district.

With counting progressing across several municipalities, the performances of YSRCP, TDP and other candidates remain a major focus in Andhra Pradesh politics.