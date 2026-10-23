Telangana Ranks Ahead of Andhra Pradesh in Behaviour Survey 2025

Telangana has secured a better position than Andhra Pradesh in the India Today Gross Domestic Behaviour Survey 2025, according to rankings circulating online. Telangana secured 13th place, while Andhra Pradesh was ranked 20th among the states and regions included in the survey.

The results have drawn attention to the differences in social behaviour and civic responsibility between the two neighbouring Telugu states.

What Does the Survey Measure?

The India Today Gross Domestic Behaviour Survey reportedly evaluates people's behaviour in public and social settings. Factors considered include civic awareness, personal safety, attitudes towards gender equality and general social conduct.

According to the reported rankings, Telangana is seven places ahead of Andhra Pradesh. However, the positions alone do not provide a complete picture of the reasons behind the difference.

Tamil Nadu Tops the Rankings

Tamil Nadu secured the first position in the survey, followed by West Bengal and Odisha. Kerala was placed fifth, while Karnataka occupied the 18th position.

Gujarat and Punjab appeared at the bottom of the rankings, highlighting differences among the listed states in the survey's assessment of social behaviour.

Why Civic Responsibility Matters

Civic sense plays an important role in creating a safe, clean and respectful society. Following traffic regulations, keeping public areas clean, protecting shared spaces and treating fellow citizens with consideration are essential everyday responsibilities.

These habits are not determined by education or economic progress alone. Public awareness, individual discipline and collective responsibility also contribute to better social behaviour.

Although Telangana has ranked higher than Andhra Pradesh in this survey, both states have opportunities to strengthen civic awareness and encourage responsible conduct among citizens.

The findings offer a point of comparison between the two states, but further details about the survey's methodology and scoring would be necessary to understand what contributed to their respective rankings.