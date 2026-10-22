Telangana Dasara Liquor Sale Hit the Roof

Telangana witnessed a massive surge in liquor sales during the 2026 Dasara festive season, with total sales crossing ₹2,054 crore in the first 19 days of October. According to Excise Department figures, the increase reflects a significant rise in festive-period demand across the state. The state recorded liquor sales worth ₹755.14 crore over four working days ahead of Dasara, supassing the previous year's figure of approximately ₹698 crore during the corresponding period. The biggest spike came on October 19, when sale reach a record ₹303.40 crore in a single day.

The sale trend gained momentum during the second week of October. On October 14, liquore sales stood at ₹102.17 crore, followeed by ₹126.32 crore on October 16. Sales surged to ₹223.25 crore on October 17 before reaching their peak on October 19. Liquore depots remained closed on October 15, while sales were lower on October 18.

Beer emerged as a major contributor to the festives sales surge, Between October 1 and 19, Telangana record sales of 30.37 lakhs cases of beer, compared with 21.55 lakh cases during the same period last year. This represents an increase of approximately 40.93 per cent. Sales of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), also incresed, rising from 14.16 lakhs cases last year to 18.38 lakh cases during the corresponding period in 2026.

Liquore sales remain an important source of revenue for the Telangana government. With festive demand pushing collection higher, the latest figure underline the economic significance of the excise sector. However, the figures represent Sales value and should not be confused with the government's net revenue or profit. overall, Telangana's Dasara season has set new benchmarks for liquore sales, with both beer and IMFL recording substantial growth compared with the previouse year.