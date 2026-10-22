Dasara Holidays End, Traffic Jam Hits Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

Traffic congestion has increased on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway as people return to Hyderabad after celebrating the nine-day Dasara festival with their families. A large number of vehicles are heading towards the city, resulting in long queues on the busy highway.

A traffic jam stretching nearly two kilometres has been reported between Gundrapalli and the Panthangi Toll Plaza. The heavy flow of vehicles has slowed traffic movement, causing inconvenience to motorists travelling towards Hyderabad.

Nine Toll Booths Opened at Panthangi Toll Plaza

To manage the increasing number of vehicles, authorities have opened nine toll booths at the Panthangi Toll Plaza for traffic heading towards Hyderabad. The additional booths are intended to help clear the congestion and allow vehicles to pass through the toll plaza more quickly.

The traffic surge comes after thousands of people travelled to their hometowns across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Dasara. With the festival holidays coming to an end, many families have started returning to Hyderabad for work and other daily activities.

Dasara Return Journey Leads to Traffic Congestion

The Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway is witnessing heavy vehicle movement as holidaymakers make their way back to the city. The concentration of vehicles near the toll plaza has resulted in long queues, particularly along the stretch between Gundrapalli and Panthangi.

Motorists travelling on this route may experience delays due to the rush. Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and follow traffic instructions while passing through congested areas.

The situation highlights the increase in highway traffic during the return journey after major festivals, when thousands of people travel between Hyderabad and their hometowns.