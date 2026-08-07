Lifestyle

- Sakshi Post

Why Late Marriages, Lifestyle Changes and Stress Are Affecting Parenthood

Aug 07, 2026
Changing lifestyles, delayed marriages, career priorities and increasing health concerns are influencing fertility among both men and women.
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Hosa Brings a Fresh Take on South Indian Cuisine to Hyderabad

Aug 07, 2026
Hyderabad’s food scene has a new destination for lovers of South Indian cuisine.
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AI Psychosis Explained: Can AI Chatbots Affect Mental Health?

Aug 06, 2026
As artificial intelligence becomes a part of everyday life, mental health experts are paying closer attention to a growing concern often referred to as "AI Psychosis." While the term is not an...

Manam Chocolate Opens Unique Beverage Bar Inside Its Hyderabad Karkhana

Aug 06, 2026
Hyderabad has a new destination for chocolate lovers with the launch of the Manam Chocolate Beverage Bar at the award-winning Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Banjara Hills.
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Breastfeeding: Your Baby's First Vaccine – Separating Facts from Myths

Aug 05, 2026
Every year, World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1 to 7 to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.
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Social Media: Connecting the World, But Disconnecting Lives?

Aug 05, 2026
From loneliness and anxiety to relationship conflicts and low self-esteem, experts warn that excessive social media use is reshaping how we think, feel, and connect.
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Hyderabad's Heritage Meets Coffee: Roastery's New 15th Cafe is Inspired by Taramati Baradari

Aug 05, 2026
Hyderabad's vibrant cafe culture has just got a new landmark.
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The Silent Crisis Facing Young Men

Aug 04, 2026
Stress, poor diet, obesity, smoking and sedentary lifestyles are taking a toll on men's reproductive health. Experts say awareness and early intervention can make all the difference.
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Screens Are Stealing Our Sight

Aug 04, 2026
In today's digital world, where children spend hours on smartphones and adults are glued to laptops from morning to night, eye specialists are witnessing a dramatic rise in vision-related disorders.
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Rainy Season Wardrobe Tips: Avoid These Clothing Mistakes to Stay Healthy

Aug 04, 2026
 During the rainy season, while enjoying a cup of hot tea while watching downpours from the window sounds peaceful, the monsoon also brings a surge in seasonal illnesses and infections.
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Burma Burma Introduces Limited-Edition 'PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma' Menu

Aug 02, 2026
Burma Burma has launched a special limited-edition menu, 'PaukSe & Palata: Windows to Burma', celebrating the rich tea shop culture of Myanmar.
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Why More Indians Are Turning to Dermatology Than Ever Before

Aug 01, 2026
There was a time when hair transplants, anti-ageing treatments and cosmetic procedures were associated almost exclusively with celebrities. Today, the landscape has changed dramatically.
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Junk Food Threatens Students' Concentration, Memory and Overall Health

Aug 01, 2026
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Melanoma Warning Signs: When Should You Worry About a Mole? Cleveland Clinic and NHS Explain

Jul 31, 2026
Moles are extremely common, and most remain harmless throughout a person's life.
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Can Headphones and Earbuds Cause Permanent Hearing Loss?

Jul 31, 2026
The number of people seeking treatment for Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) disorders has increased significantly over the past few years.
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Breaking Stigmas: Veena Reddy on Infertility, Natural Conception, and IVF Myths

Jul 30, 2026
Infertility is an increasingly common challenge faced by modern couples, driven by late marriages, high stress, and shifting lifestyle habits.
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Frozen Water Bottle Therapy: Benefits, Side Effects, and Safety Tips

Jul 21, 2026
A simple health trend known as Frozen Water Bottle Therapy is gaining popularity on social media. The method involves freezing a plastic water bottle and rolling it under the feet or placing it on...
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Hyderabad Welcomes Nando's at Sarath City Mall as Crowds Pour In

Jul 19, 2026
Global restaurant chain Nando’s has expanded its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of its second outlet in the city at Sarath City Capital Mall aka AMB Cinemas Mall.
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New Store Launched in Hyderabad's Gachibowli

Jul 17, 2026
New furniture store has been launched in Hyderabad's Gachibowli.
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Sreeleela Inaugurates Signature Silks in Hyderabad's KPHB

Jul 16, 2026
Tollywood Actress Sreeleela inaugurated the new showroom of The Signature Silks, a retailer specializing in silk sarees, bridal wear, designer ethnic collections, and festive apparel, was inaugurated...
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Diabetes: Daily vs Weekly Insulin – Which Is Better for Patients?

Jul 15, 2026
For many people with diabetes, starting insulin treatment can be worrying because it often means taking injections every day. However, a new once-weekly insulin called Insulin Icodec is now available...
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Does Intermittent Fasting Increase Heart Disease Risk?

Jul 15, 2026
Intermittent fasting has become a popular way to lose weight and improve fitness. Many people follow this eating pattern because it may help with weight loss and blood sugar control.
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Homemade Antioxidant Toner: The Secret to Naturally Glowing Skin

Jul 15, 2026
Many people today suffer from skin problems like wrinkles, dark spots, open pores, and fine lines because of pollution and stress. To get clear and glowing skin, many spend a lot of money on...
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Mobile Addiction: 5 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Jul 15, 2026
Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether it is for work, online classes, banking, shopping, or staying connected with family and friends, we rely on our phones for almost...
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Back Pain Is Not Just an Ageing Problem: WHO

Jul 15, 2026
Many people believe that back pain is a natural part of getting older. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) says this is a common misconception.
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Typhoid During the Rainy Season: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

Jul 15, 2026
Doctors advise people to be extra careful about their health during the monsoon season. Apart from mosquito-borne diseases, illnesses caused by contaminated food and water also increase significantly...
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Monsoon Health Alert: Pneumonia Symptoms and Prevention

Jul 15, 2026
As the monsoon season continues, doctors are reporting an increase in cases of colds, coughs, and respiratory infections. Health experts are also warning that the risk of pneumonia becomes higher...
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Simple Morning Habits for Naturally Glowing Skin

Jul 15, 2026
Many people believe that glowing skin comes from expensive creams and beauty products. However, skincare experts say healthy skin starts with simple daily habits.
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Why Do Vegetables Release Water After Salt Is Added? Here's Why

Jul 15, 2026
Have you ever noticed that when you add salt to chopped vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or cabbage, they start releasing water after a few minutes? This is not a coincidence. It happens because of...
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Green Tea vs Matcha Tea: Which Is Better for Weight Loss and Overall Health?

Jul 15, 2026
These days, many people who follow a healthy lifestyle and fitness routine include green tea or matcha tea in their daily diet.
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Heart Stent: When Is It Necessary? Myths vs Facts

Jul 15, 2026
Heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases are increasing rapidly across the world. A heart attack usually occurs when the arteries supplying blood to the heart become blocked, stopping blood...
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How Aakhol is Bringing the Authentic Taste of Assam to Hyderabad

Jul 08, 2026
For years, Alpaxee missed the simple, comforting flavours of home.
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Sign Laban Makes Hyderabad Debut, Heroine Rashi Singh Launches Egyptian Desert

Jul 06, 2026
Sign Laban, India's first Egyptian dessert brand, made a grand entry into Hyderabad by inaugurating three outlets simultaneously at Begumpet, Lakdikapul, and Malakpet, marking a significant milestone...
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Baan Phadthai: A Slice of Bangkok in Hyderabad

Jul 04, 2026
Hyderabad's thriving food scene has added another international feather to its cap with the arrival of Baan Phadthai, the Bangkok-based Thai restaurant that has been featured on the Michelin Guide...
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Telangana Cuisine Begins Its Global Journey with 'Kakatiya à la Française'

Jun 26, 2026
Telangana's rich culinary heritage is getting ready for an international spotlight.
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Good News for Hyderabad Thai Food Lovers: Fireback and Barback Make Grand Debut

Jun 22, 2026
Hyderabad's rapidly evolving culinary scene has welcomed a major new addition with the launch of Fireback and Barback, two distinctive hospitality concepts from EHV International, the company behind...
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International Yoga Day 2026: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Jun 19, 2026
International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, 2026, across the world. The day is observed every year to promote the benefits of yoga and encourage people to lead a healthier lifestyle. Theme:
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World Environment Day 2026: Inspiring Quotes, Messages and Slogans

Jun 05, 2026
World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage people to take action to protect nature.
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Muharram 2026 Begins on June 16; Ashura on June 25 or 26

Jun 04, 2026
Islamic New Year to Mark Beginning of Hijri Year 1448
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Dengue No Longer Just a Monsoon Disease

May 30, 2026
While most parents breathe a sigh of relief once their child recovers from dengue fever, medical experts caution that the threat may not end when the fever subsides.
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Bakrid 2026 Holiday: Eid al-Adha on May 27 or May 28?

May 25, 2026
Confusion over the Bakrid holiday date has now been cleared, with most parts of India set to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha, on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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New OTT Platform in Telugu Launched

May 25, 2026
A new OTT platform is set to make its mark in the Telugu digital space.
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