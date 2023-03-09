Lifestyle
Mar 09, 2023
Hyderabad: The Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Association conducted a successful Knee Arthroscopy Cadaveric Workshop at Kamineni Hospitals, L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad, on 9 March 2023.
Mar 08, 2023
Hyderabad: In a modern world lifestyle, diets, increased pace of life, stress, and increasing body weight all have a profound effect on overall health.
Mar 07, 2023
Hyderabad:Platform 65, India's largest toy-train-themed restaurant, is revolutionising the way we celebrate Women's Day and Holi with praiseworthy initiatives aimed at bringing a positive impact in...
Mar 07, 2023
As India gears up to celebrate the festival of Holi, Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service shares some order insights on how people celebrated this vibrant festival in 2022.
Mar 07, 2023
Hearing loss can affect a child’s ability to develop speech, language, and social skills.Children with profound hearing loss or total deafness fail to develop speech too.
Mar 06, 2023
Women in India have come a long way over the years, breaking societal stereotypes and challenging traditional gender roles. One area where women have made significant strides is in the realm of...
Mar 06, 2023
The summer season has arrived early, and experts said that February has recorded the highest temperature in 135 years.
Mar 06, 2023
This year, Ranga Panchami falls on March 12, 2023. Ranga Pancham is celebrated on Phalguna Krushnapaksha Panchami, which is the fifth day of the second fortnight of Phalguna month.
Mar 05, 2023
Thousands of cases of influenza A subtype H3N2, which causes fever for three to five days and a persistent cough for up to three weeks, have been reported in hospitals across the country in recent...
Mar 04, 2023
Holi the festival of colours which has moved on from the Indian subcontinent to become an international festival is celebrated with much pomp and gaiety.
Mar 04, 2023
The Holi festival is an ancient Hindu festival with cultural rituals. It is mentioned in the Puranas, Dasakumara Charita, and by the poet Kalidasa during the 4th-century reign of Chandragupta II.
Mar 04, 2023
Holi falls on March 8th this year, while Holika Dahan is on March 7th. Holi is a two-day festival that begins on the evening of Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which correlates to...
Mar 04, 2023
Indian people celebrate Holi with loud music, colors, and thandais. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7. As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 p....
Mar 04, 2023
This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th. Holi lasts a night and a day, beginning on the evening of Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which correlates to...
Mar 04, 2023
Holi is one of the most popular festivals and is celebrated across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th.
Mar 04, 2023
Hyderabad: “ More than 25 million women in India and 200 million Worldwide are estimated to be suffering from endometriosis and it has emerged as a leading cause of infertility among women.
Mar 04, 2023
Bangalore: A leading mental health organization says that, in the last 18 months (August 2021 to January 2023), at least one third of people, who reached out to them for counselling told them that...
Mar 04, 2023
Hyderabad: Obesity is a problem that plagues millions of people around the world. Body weight gain as a result of modern lifestyle is seen in all economic groups irrespective of age. Excess body...
Mar 02, 2023
Airbnb celebrated the journey of Airbnb Hosts and guests through a panel event ahead of International Women’s Day featuring actor Soha Ali Khan, singer and songwriter Lisa Mishra, entrepreneur Kirti...
Mar 01, 2023
The spate of suicides by young students due to pressure, peer pressure and other academic related have risen remarkably in the State of Telangana, and the country, with the recent one being the death...
Mar 01, 2023
Buying a new sofa or changing the colour of your current one has the power to completely transform how your living room.
Mar 01, 2023
Hyderabad: Medicall, the largest B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair organized by Medexpert Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd., will be held from 17-19 Mar 23 at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad.
Feb 24, 2023
NEXA and Lakmé Fashion Week in association with FDCI have been committed towards spotlighting and nurturing new and emerging talent in the country through ‘NEXA presents the Spotlight’.
Feb 24, 2023
Meet Pallavi Utagi, a mother who turned entrepreneur after struggling with baby care issues. She is the founder and CEO of SuperBottoms which makes cloth diapers for kids.
Feb 23, 2023
The recent incident of a four-year-old boy who was mauled to death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the city of
Feb 23, 2023
Bhubaneshwar: Malaria No More (MNM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha to eliminate malaria from the state.
Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road Becomes Only Centre To Perform India’s First Robotic Aortic Valve Replacement
Feb 22, 2023
Bengaluru: Adding another feather to its glorious hat of achievements, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, one of the premier healthcare providers in the country, became the first...
Feb 22, 2023
Bangalore: Uber released its annual travel index ‘Riding with Intercity’, encapsulating travel trends when it came to long-distance trips.
Consciously Single dating trend shows how more women in India are comfortable being single, unwilling to compromise on their choices
Feb 21, 2023
Wedding celebrations and extravaganza around wedding functions and events are back in full swing.
Feb 17, 2023
A study reported that eating almonds daily for 12 weeks reduced insulin resistance, improved pancreatic function, and helped control blood glucose levels.
Feb 16, 2023
As humans, we all crave connections. This search of finding meaningful lasting connections and companionship, in the midst of our busy social lives, sometimes can lead to weariness.
Feb 16, 2023
New Delhi: Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) – the internationally renowned socio-spiritual organization established under the mentorship of Ashutosh Maharaj Ji announces to roll out the much-...
Feb 16, 2023
India, which has achieved significant success in controlling many diseases, is now facing a challenge from rapidly expanding cancers. 50,000 children are diagnosed with various types of cancer in...
Feb 14, 2023
Goa: Gatsby adds even more style to the island of love - Divar in Goa at India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) 2023 as they onboard as the Official Men’s Grooming Partner for the event.
Feb 14, 2023
Recipe by: Chef Aji, Culinary Development and Innovation, FreshToHome TILAPIA FISH:
Feb 13, 2023
Darshan Yewalekar, Ambika Pillai, Sapna Bhavnani, and Raaj Gupta are revolutionising hair styling and setting new standards...
Feb 11, 2023
Valentine’s week has taken an environment-friendly turn for the multi-modal app, Tummoc.
Feb 10, 2023
Bengaluru: Plum, an employee health insurance platform, says that less than 1% of corporates in India offer infertility coverage under Group Health Insurance.
Feb 10, 2023
By Dr. Hima Deepthi Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Feb 09, 2023
On 11th February, 2023 Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre, Bangalore will be abuzz with enthusiastic Yoga lovers as they come together to celebrate Mandala Yoga Festival and attempt Guinness...
Feb 09, 2023
New Delhi, India: Mariwala Health Initiative organised a National Consultation on Prioritizing Suicide Prevention for Youth in India from 4-5th February, 2023 at the Constitution Club of India.
Feb 09, 2023
Vijayawada: P&G Health and Tata Trusts today announced the availability of its Nutritious Food recipe book for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children in the entire NTR district of Andhra...
