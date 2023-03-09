Knee Arthroscopy Cadaveric Workshop at Kamineni Hospitals Mar 09, 2023 Hyderabad: The Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Association conducted a successful Knee Arthroscopy Cadaveric Workshop at Kamineni Hospitals, L.B. Nagar, Hyderabad, on 9 March 2023.

Create Awareness Of Kidney Ailments On The Eve Of World Kidney Day Mar 08, 2023 Hyderabad: In a modern world lifestyle, diets, increased pace of life, stress, and increasing body weight all have a profound effect on overall health.

Platform65 Ensures Vibrant and Empowering Future this Women’s Day and Holi Mar 07, 2023 Hyderabad:Platform 65, India's largest toy-train-themed restaurant, is revolutionising the way we celebrate Women's Day and Holi with praiseworthy initiatives aimed at bringing a positive impact in...

Colours, Pichkari and More: How India is gearing up for Holi Mar 07, 2023 As India gears up to celebrate the festival of Holi, Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service shares some order insights on how people celebrated this vibrant festival in 2022.

Hearing Loss in Childhood Mar 07, 2023 Hearing loss can affect a child’s ability to develop speech, language, and social skills.Children with profound hearing loss or total deafness fail to develop speech too.

Women’s Day Special: The ExtraOrdiNaaris of Moj are all the inspiration you need today! Mar 06, 2023 Women in India have come a long way over the years, breaking societal stereotypes and challenging traditional gender roles. One area where women have made significant strides is in the realm of...

Precautions To Be Taken In The Summer Mar 06, 2023 The summer season has arrived early, and experts said that February has recorded the highest temperature in 135 years.

How is Rang Panchami Celebrated? Mar 06, 2023 This year, Ranga Panchami falls on March 12, 2023. Ranga Pancham is celebrated on Phalguna Krushnapaksha Panchami, which is the fifth day of the second fortnight of Phalguna month.

All You Wanted to Know About H3N2 Flu Mar 05, 2023 Thousands of cases of influenza A subtype H3N2, which causes fever for three to five days and a persistent cough for up to three weeks, have been reported in hospitals across the country in recent...

Holi Recipes From Different Parts of India Mar 04, 2023 Holi the festival of colours which has moved on from the Indian subcontinent to become an international festival is celebrated with much pomp and gaiety.

Holi Songs in Telugu Mar 04, 2023 The Holi festival is an ancient Hindu festival with cultural rituals. It is mentioned in the Puranas, Dasakumara Charita, and by the poet Kalidasa during the 4th-century reign of Chandragupta II.

Happy Holi 2023 Messages Mar 04, 2023 Holi falls on March 8th this year, while Holika Dahan is on March 7th. Holi is a two-day festival that begins on the evening of Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which correlates to...

Holi 2023 Puja Muhuratam Time Mar 04, 2023 Indian people celebrate Holi with loud music, colors, and thandais. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7. As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 4:17 p....

Holi Songs in Hindi Mar 04, 2023 This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th. Holi lasts a night and a day, beginning on the evening of Purnima in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna, which correlates to...

Holi 2023 Date, Significance Mar 04, 2023 Holi is one of the most popular festivals and is celebrated across the globe. This year, Holi falls on March 8 and Holika Dahan falls on March 7th.

Periods Awareness Should Be Part Of School Curriculum Mar 04, 2023 Hyderabad: “ More than 25 million women in India and 200 million Worldwide are estimated to be suffering from endometriosis and it has emerged as a leading cause of infertility among women.

One Third Callers of a National Helpline Battle Anxiety, Depression, and Suicidal Thoughts Mar 04, 2023 Bangalore: A leading mental health organization says that, in the last 18 months (August 2021 to January 2023), at least one third of people, who reached out to them for counselling told them that...

World Obesity Day 2023: How to Stay Fit Mar 04, 2023 Hyderabad: Obesity is a problem that plagues millions of people around the world. Body weight gain as a result of modern lifestyle is seen in all economic groups irrespective of age. Excess body...

Indian women Hosts earned over 100 Crores through Airbnb in 2022 Mar 02, 2023 Airbnb celebrated the journey of Airbnb Hosts and guests through a panel event ahead of International Women’s Day featuring actor Soha Ali Khan, singer and songwriter Lisa Mishra, entrepreneur Kirti...

Suicide Prevention Tips for Students Mar 01, 2023 The spate of suicides by young students due to pressure, peer pressure and other academic related have risen remarkably in the State of Telangana, and the country, with the recent one being the death...

Sofa Color Trends in 2023 Mar 01, 2023 Buying a new sofa or changing the colour of your current one has the power to completely transform how your living room.

32nd Edition of B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair Hyderabad Mar 01, 2023 Hyderabad: Medicall, the largest B2B Medical Equipment Trade Fair organized by Medexpert Business Consultants Pvt. Ltd., will be held from 17-19 Mar 23 at the Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad.

Siddhartha Bansal Wins Fifth Edition of Nexa Presents The Spotlight Feb 24, 2023 NEXA and Lakmé Fashion Week in association with FDCI have been committed towards spotlighting and nurturing new and emerging talent in the country through ‘NEXA presents the Spotlight’.

It's The Little Things That Count in The End: Pallavi Utagi Feb 24, 2023 Meet Pallavi Utagi, a mother who turned entrepreneur after struggling with baby care issues. She is the founder and CEO of SuperBottoms which makes cloth diapers for kids.

How To Handle And Protect Yourself From Stray Dogs Feb 23, 2023 The recent incident of a four-year-old boy who was mauled to death after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the city of

Malaria No More Signs MoU with Govt of Odisha For Malaria Elimination Efforts Feb 23, 2023 Bhubaneshwar: Malaria No More (MNM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha to eliminate malaria from the state.

Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road Becomes Only Centre To Perform India’s First Robotic Aortic Valve Replacement Feb 22, 2023 Bengaluru: Adding another feather to its glorious hat of achievements, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, one of the premier healthcare providers in the country, became the first...

Leisure Travel Picks Up as Weekend Intercity Trips Grow: Uber Feb 22, 2023 Bangalore: Uber released its annual travel index ‘Riding with Intercity’, encapsulating travel trends when it came to long-distance trips.

Consciously Single dating trend shows how more women in India are comfortable being single, unwilling to compromise on their choices Feb 21, 2023 Wedding celebrations and extravaganza around wedding functions and events are back in full swing.

Can Eating Almonds Daily Help In Controlling Diabetes? Feb 17, 2023 A study reported that eating almonds daily for 12 weeks reduced insulin resistance, improved pancreatic function, and helped control blood glucose levels.

Bumble Encourages Daters To ‘Authenti-date’ In 2023 Feb 16, 2023 As humans, we all crave connections. This search of finding meaningful lasting connections and companionship, in the midst of our busy social lives, sometimes can lead to weariness.

Shiv-Xtasy-Yogic Night For Maha Shivaratri23 Feb 16, 2023 New Delhi: Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) – the internationally renowned socio-spiritual organization established under the mentorship of Ashutosh Maharaj Ji announces to roll out the much-...

International Childhood Cancer Day : Common Signs Of Cancer In Kids Every Parent Should Know Feb 16, 2023 India, which has achieved significant success in controlling many diseases, is now facing a challenge from rapidly expanding cancers. 50,000 children are diagnosed with various types of cancer in...

Gatsby Walks The Style Ramp At The India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW 2023) Feb 14, 2023 Goa: Gatsby adds even more style to the island of love - Divar in Goa at India Beach Fashion Week (IBFW) 2023 as they onboard as the Official Men’s Grooming Partner for the event.

Grilled Tilapia With Lemon Butter Sauce & Sauteed Veggies Feb 14, 2023 Recipe by: Chef Aji, Culinary Development and Innovation, FreshToHome TILAPIA FISH:

Hair Designers Who Are On The Wish List Of B-town Celebrities Feb 13, 2023 Darshan Yewalekar, Ambika Pillai, Sapna Bhavnani, and Raaj Gupta are revolutionising hair styling and setting new standards...

Tummoc launches #LoveIsSimpleMakeItGreen campaign to promote sustainability this Valentine's Day Feb 11, 2023 Valentine’s week has taken an environment-friendly turn for the multi-modal app, Tummoc.

Less than 1% corporates offer infertility coverage as part of Group Health Insurance; says Plum Feb 10, 2023 Bengaluru: Plum, an employee health insurance platform, says that less than 1% of corporates in India offer infertility coverage under Group Health Insurance.

Know More About Azoospermia Feb 10, 2023 By Dr. Hima Deepthi Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Akshar Yoga Institutions to celebrate Mandala Yoga Festival Feb 09, 2023 On 11th February, 2023 Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre, Bangalore will be abuzz with enthusiastic Yoga lovers as they come together to celebrate Mandala Yoga Festival and attempt Guinness...

Prioritizing Suicide Prevention amongst Youth in India Feb 09, 2023 New Delhi, India: Mariwala Health Initiative organised a National Consultation on Prioritizing Suicide Prevention for Youth in India from 4-5th February, 2023 at the Constitution Club of India.