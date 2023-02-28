Tech

Indian Companies Delivering Unique AI-based Solutions

Feb 28, 2023
We are living in an era where Artificial Intelligence has touched various aspects of our lives.
DigitalMarketingStrategy - Sakshi Post

Trends in Digital Marketing Technology

Jan 31, 2023
The arrival of the twenty-first century has brought about seismic changes in both our personal and professional lives.
BharOS : India Develops Alternative Operating System to Android, iOS

Jan 24, 2023
New Delhi: In a bid to offer an alternative mobile Operating System (OS), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras ) incubated firm indigenously developed a mobile Operating System called...
Google parent Alphabet to lay off 12,000 employees or 6% workforce worldwide - Sakshi Post

Google Cuts 12K Jobs, Read Sundar Pichai's Post To Employees

Jan 20, 2023
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff across the globe.
MicrosoftCloudChampions - Sakshi Post

Microsoft Cloud Champions 11 Season 3 Winners Names Out

Jan 17, 2023
New Delhi: Microsoft India announced the winners of the third season of Cloud Champions 11 program today.
5GinTirumala - Sakshi Post

These Cities in Andhra Pradesh Have 5G Connectivity

Dec 27, 2022
Mumbai: Jio starts its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh by launching its 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur.
InformationTechnology - Sakshi Post

Evolution of Information Technology and Changing Preferences

Nov 29, 2022
Over many decades, technology has taken hold of diverse domains and is responsible for facilitating the advancement of civilization. For every possible problem, there is a solution within the reach...
LAVABlazeNXT - Sakshi Post

Check Out Lava Blaze NXT Features Before You Buy

Nov 26, 2022
Bengaluru: Lava International Limited, an end-to-end mobile handset and mobile solutions company based in India, today announced the launch of the Blaze NXT smartphone.
ELECRAMA2023 - Sakshi Post

IEEMA Road Show for ELECRAMA 2023 in Hyderabad

Nov 26, 2022
Hyderabad: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry today hosted an interactive...
Never Search Words on Google - Sakshi Post

Never Search These Words on Google

Nov 01, 2022
Are you searching for everything on Google? No, don’t do that. There are some banned words you cannot search on Google and doing so might put you in trouble. 
Memes Flood Social Media After Instagram Glitch - Sakshi Post

Memes Flood Social Media After Instagram Glitch

Nov 01, 2022
On Monday night, i.e., October 31, there was a huge war on social media platforms about the suspension of a few Instagram pages. 
Stay Away From WhatsApp, Says Telegram Founder - Sakshi Post

Stay Away From WhatsApp, Says Telegram Founder

Oct 07, 2022
Don't use whatsapp? Founder of the Telegram App, Pavel Durov has asked people to abstain from using WhatsApp as it has been a surveillance tool for 13 years. 
Need Of The Hour - Coherent Change In The Learning Ecosystem With A Futuristic Approach

Oct 04, 2022
The world of education has come to a point where a mix of traditional offline methods with new online tools is the key for success and the education sector is undergoing enormous reform in terms of...
UPL Supports Strengthening of Relations Between Mexico and India - Sakshi Post

UPL Supports Strengthening of Relations Between Mexico and India

Sep 13, 2022
UPL, a global provider of products and solutions for sustainable agriculture is entering into an agreement with the Honorable Chamber of Deputies with the support of the Embassy of India in Mexico to...
Vivo V25 5G Price in India: check Specifications and Camera Features - Sakshi Post

Vivo V25 5G Price in India: check Specifications and Camera Features

Sep 13, 2022
Vivo V25 5G: Vivo is all set to release a new series of mobile handsets. Vivo will be releasing Vivo V25 5G mobile phone. Vivo is the second brand to release the 5G generation set of phones.
How to Check if Somebody Else is Reading Your WhatsApp Messages - Sakshi Post

How to Check if Somebody Else is Reading Your WhatsApp Messages

Sep 12, 2022
Meta-owned WhatsApp has wide users all over the world. It is easy for anyone to get connected with their loved ones. And Meta is updating the app every month with a new feature to attract more users.
Companies making payment systems smooth

Jun 24, 2022
The world is changing, and so is the way in which we spend our money. Instead of dealing in bulky cash, and then waiting for tendered change, we are doing online transactions.
Electric Vehicle Market Analysis for 2022 | TechSci Research

Jun 24, 2022
Governments and automobile manufacturers are shifting to selling newer, cleaner electric vehicles, which are expected to account for one-quarter of new sales by 2035. Global electric vehicle sales...
Amazon's Alexa can now Mimic Voices of Dead People

Jun 23, 2022
What if someone told you, you could speak to your family members even after they passed away?
Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications, Price in India - Sakshi Post

Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications, Price in India

Jun 20, 2022
Samsung will be launching its new smartphone series Galaxy F13 on June 22, in a view to expanding its F-Series lineup. The company said that the pre-launch website is all live now. 
Twitter Makes Flagging Bad Content More Easier 

Jun 11, 2022
San Francisco: Microblogging site Twitter has made flagging an offensive or dangerous tweet easier than ever. The new improved tweet-reporting tool is now available to everyone on the platform.
Who is Santosh Janardhan New Head of Engineering at Meta? - Sakshi Post

Who is Santosh Janardhan New Head of Engineering at Meta?

Jun 10, 2022
After the recent exit of Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and head of AI, Jerome Pesenti, we now hear  that engineering executive David Mortenson is reportedly stepping down and the place will be taken over...
Chingari, Powered by $GARI, Celebrates World Bicycle and Environment Day

Jun 06, 2022
Chingari, the world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app, along with Chingari Creators and Influencers contributed to the global mission of environmental preservation through the brand’s #...
whatsappnewfeatures - Sakshi Post

6 New WhatsApp Features Coming in 2022

Jun 04, 2022
New Delhi: Meta's WhatsApp is developing a lot of new features to improve the user experience.
ArtificialIntelligenceMachineLearningTelangana - Sakshi Post

You Can Learn AI, ML, Cloud Computing, and Big Data Analytics in TS Inter Vocational Courses

May 30, 2022
Hyderabad: Starting in the next academic year, intermediate students will be able to understand the ins and outs of developing
How to Avoid Cyberattacks When You Are Working From Home

May 25, 2022
The year 202
Resorcio expands its footprint with Telugu content

May 25, 2022
Hyderabad, May 24, 2022: Resorcio, a multilingual content-aggregator site, announced the launch of Telugu language content on their platform.
Startups leveraging the power of technology to make healthcare smart

May 24, 2022
Healthcare industry has always walked in tandem with new scientific innovations, right from the development of first ever vaccine in 1796 by Edward Jenner to the current times when there was race to...
Twitter Exclusive Space For Super Followers: How it Works

May 21, 2022
googleplaystoreapps - Sakshi Post

Google to Delete 900 Unused Apps From Play Store

May 16, 2022
San Francisco: Google is planning to remove roughly 900,000 applications from the Play Store that have been abandoned or are no longer maintain
ZEE unveils its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

May 14, 2022
~The State-of-the-Art Tech Centre will strengthen the Company’s technology, innovation and data capabilities ~
How Digital is Becoming the Future of Fashion

May 13, 2022
These sustainable fashion startups hold great potential to move the bespoke clothing industry on a sustainable path.
List of Indian Languages in Which You Can Access Google

May 13, 2022
Tech News: Google Translate has been updated to include eight Indian languages, including Sanskrit, as the internet giant continues to expand the number of regional languages offered by its online...
Akshaya.Io World’s First "Phygital" Platform To Develop VR/AR Assets For Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers

May 12, 2022
Hyderabad: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, a legendary brand known for its elegance and finesse, has partnered with Akshaya.io, the world’s first ‘Phygital’ platform, to develop virtual and augmented...
Volopay teams up with Visa for the Fintech Fast Track Program in APAC

May 12, 2022
Bangalore: Volopay, a Y Combinator-backed corporate cards and payable management company has been hitting all the greenlights in 2022.
callrecordingappsdisabledbygoogle - Sakshi Post

Google's Decision Bad News For True Caller Users, Deets Inside

May 12, 2022
Hyderabad: Google has taken a significant step towards blocking third-party Android call recording applications.
googlesearchillegalsearches - Sakshi Post

Searching These Topics on Google Will Land You in Jail

May 12, 2022
Cybercrime: Google is a search engine that allows you to search for anything. Many people also use it to look for items that might get them into trouble.
nationaltechnologyday - Sakshi Post

National Technology Day 2022 - Insights From The Tech Leaders Of India

May 12, 2022
Name of the brand: Dell Technologies
trendsAIMlARUXtechnews - Sakshi Post

Future Trends: Design User Experiences For AI, AR, ML - Advanced Technology

May 12, 2022
Tech News: User experience (UX) is a critical success factor for any platform, whether it's a website or an app.
whatsappmessagereactionswhatsappreels - Sakshi Post

What is WhatsApp Communities Feature Similar to Discord?

May 11, 2022
WhatsApp is making some significant changes that will improve the service and get it closer to competitor chat applications in some circumstances.
Tummoc App Crosses Half a Million Users Mark

May 11, 2022
Tummoc, India’s First Multi-Modal Public Transport App has recently achieved a new milestone by crossing half a million users mark on their app.
nationaltechnologyday2022- Sakshi Post

National Technology Day 2022 Theme, History and Importance

May 11, 2022
National Technology Day: In India, National Technology Day is celebrated on the 11th of May each year.
