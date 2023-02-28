Indian Companies Delivering Unique AI-based Solutions Feb 28, 2023 We are living in an era where Artificial Intelligence has touched various aspects of our lives.

Trends in Digital Marketing Technology Jan 31, 2023 The arrival of the twenty-first century has brought about seismic changes in both our personal and professional lives.

BharOS : India Develops Alternative Operating System to Android, iOS Jan 24, 2023 New Delhi: In a bid to offer an alternative mobile Operating System (OS), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras ) incubated firm indigenously developed a mobile Operating System called...

Google Cuts 12K Jobs, Read Sundar Pichai's Post To Employees Jan 20, 2023 Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff across the globe.

Microsoft Cloud Champions 11 Season 3 Winners Names Out Jan 17, 2023 New Delhi: Microsoft India announced the winners of the third season of Cloud Champions 11 program today.

These Cities in Andhra Pradesh Have 5G Connectivity Dec 27, 2022 Mumbai: Jio starts its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh by launching its 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur.

Evolution of Information Technology and Changing Preferences Nov 29, 2022 Over many decades, technology has taken hold of diverse domains and is responsible for facilitating the advancement of civilization. For every possible problem, there is a solution within the reach...

Check Out Lava Blaze NXT Features Before You Buy Nov 26, 2022 Bengaluru: Lava International Limited, an end-to-end mobile handset and mobile solutions company based in India, today announced the launch of the Blaze NXT smartphone.

IEEMA Road Show for ELECRAMA 2023 in Hyderabad Nov 26, 2022 Hyderabad: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry today hosted an interactive...

Never Search These Words on Google Nov 01, 2022 Are you searching for everything on Google? No, don’t do that. There are some banned words you cannot search on Google and doing so might put you in trouble.

Memes Flood Social Media After Instagram Glitch Nov 01, 2022 On Monday night, i.e., October 31, there was a huge war on social media platforms about the suspension of a few Instagram pages.

Stay Away From WhatsApp, Says Telegram Founder Oct 07, 2022 Don't use whatsapp? Founder of the Telegram App, Pavel Durov has asked people to abstain from using WhatsApp as it has been a surveillance tool for 13 years.

Need Of The Hour - Coherent Change In The Learning Ecosystem With A Futuristic Approach Oct 04, 2022 The world of education has come to a point where a mix of traditional offline methods with new online tools is the key for success and the education sector is undergoing enormous reform in terms of...

UPL Supports Strengthening of Relations Between Mexico and India Sep 13, 2022 UPL, a global provider of products and solutions for sustainable agriculture is entering into an agreement with the Honorable Chamber of Deputies with the support of the Embassy of India in Mexico to...

Vivo V25 5G Price in India: check Specifications and Camera Features Sep 13, 2022 Vivo V25 5G: Vivo is all set to release a new series of mobile handsets. Vivo will be releasing Vivo V25 5G mobile phone. Vivo is the second brand to release the 5G generation set of phones.

How to Check if Somebody Else is Reading Your WhatsApp Messages Sep 12, 2022 Meta-owned WhatsApp has wide users all over the world. It is easy for anyone to get connected with their loved ones. And Meta is updating the app every month with a new feature to attract more users.

Companies making payment systems smooth Jun 24, 2022 The world is changing, and so is the way in which we spend our money. Instead of dealing in bulky cash, and then waiting for tendered change, we are doing online transactions.

Electric Vehicle Market Analysis for 2022 | TechSci Research Jun 24, 2022 Governments and automobile manufacturers are shifting to selling newer, cleaner electric vehicles, which are expected to account for one-quarter of new sales by 2035. Global electric vehicle sales...

Amazon's Alexa can now Mimic Voices of Dead People Jun 23, 2022 What if someone told you, you could speak to your family members even after they passed away?

Samsung Galaxy F13 Specifications, Price in India Jun 20, 2022 Samsung will be launching its new smartphone series Galaxy F13 on June 22, in a view to expanding its F-Series lineup. The company said that the pre-launch website is all live now.

Twitter Makes Flagging Bad Content More Easier Jun 11, 2022 San Francisco: Microblogging site Twitter has made flagging an offensive or dangerous tweet easier than ever. The new improved tweet-reporting tool is now available to everyone on the platform.

Who is Santosh Janardhan New Head of Engineering at Meta? Jun 10, 2022 After the recent exit of Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and head of AI, Jerome Pesenti, we now hear that engineering executive David Mortenson is reportedly stepping down and the place will be taken over...

Chingari, Powered by $GARI, Celebrates World Bicycle and Environment Day Jun 06, 2022 Chingari, the world’s fastest-growing on-chain social app, along with Chingari Creators and Influencers contributed to the global mission of environmental preservation through the brand’s #...

6 New WhatsApp Features Coming in 2022 Jun 04, 2022 New Delhi: Meta's WhatsApp is developing a lot of new features to improve the user experience.

You Can Learn AI, ML, Cloud Computing, and Big Data Analytics in TS Inter Vocational Courses May 30, 2022 Hyderabad: Starting in the next academic year, intermediate students will be able to understand the ins and outs of developing

How to Avoid Cyberattacks When You Are Working From Home May 25, 2022 The year 202

Resorcio expands its footprint with Telugu content May 25, 2022 Hyderabad, May 24, 2022: Resorcio, a multilingual content-aggregator site, announced the launch of Telugu language content on their platform.

Startups leveraging the power of technology to make healthcare smart May 24, 2022 Healthcare industry has always walked in tandem with new scientific innovations, right from the development of first ever vaccine in 1796 by Edward Jenner to the current times when there was race to...

Twitter Exclusive Space For Super Followers: How it Works May 21, 2022 Tech News

Google to Delete 900 Unused Apps From Play Store May 16, 2022 San Francisco: Google is planning to remove roughly 900,000 applications from the Play Store that have been abandoned or are no longer maintain

ZEE unveils its Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru May 14, 2022 ~The State-of-the-Art Tech Centre will strengthen the Company’s technology, innovation and data capabilities ~

How Digital is Becoming the Future of Fashion May 13, 2022 These sustainable fashion startups hold great potential to move the bespoke clothing industry on a sustainable path.

List of Indian Languages in Which You Can Access Google May 13, 2022 Tech News: Google Translate has been updated to include eight Indian languages, including Sanskrit, as the internet giant continues to expand the number of regional languages offered by its online...

Akshaya.Io World’s First "Phygital" Platform To Develop VR/AR Assets For Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers May 12, 2022 Hyderabad: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, a legendary brand known for its elegance and finesse, has partnered with Akshaya.io, the world’s first ‘Phygital’ platform, to develop virtual and augmented...

Volopay teams up with Visa for the Fintech Fast Track Program in APAC May 12, 2022 Bangalore: Volopay, a Y Combinator-backed corporate cards and payable management company has been hitting all the greenlights in 2022.

Google's Decision Bad News For True Caller Users, Deets Inside May 12, 2022 Hyderabad: Google has taken a significant step towards blocking third-party Android call recording applications.

Searching These Topics on Google Will Land You in Jail May 12, 2022 Cybercrime: Google is a search engine that allows you to search for anything. Many people also use it to look for items that might get them into trouble.

National Technology Day 2022 - Insights From The Tech Leaders Of India May 12, 2022 Name of the brand: Dell Technologies

Future Trends: Design User Experiences For AI, AR, ML - Advanced Technology May 12, 2022 Tech News: User experience (UX) is a critical success factor for any platform, whether it's a website or an app.

What is WhatsApp Communities Feature Similar to Discord? May 11, 2022 WhatsApp is making some significant changes that will improve the service and get it closer to competitor chat applications in some circumstances.

Tummoc App Crosses Half a Million Users Mark May 11, 2022 Tummoc, India’s First Multi-Modal Public Transport App has recently achieved a new milestone by crossing half a million users mark on their app.