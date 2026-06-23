Meta Suspends AI Training Project After Employee Data Exposure Jun 23, 2026 Tech giant Meta has temporarily suspended an internal artificial intelligence initiative after discovering that sensitive employee information became accessible across the company, raising concerns...

Hyderabad IT Employees Seek Work From Home During Rainy Season Jun 10, 2026 Recurring traffic congestion in Hyderabad's IT corridor has once again become a major concern as monsoon showers disrupt daily commutes across the city.

Techademy Partners with Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna to Revolutionize AI & Data Science Education Across India Apr 09, 2026 Techademy has announced a prestigious partnership with Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna to drive this initiative forward.

VerSe Innovation Appoints PR Ramesh as Independent Director and Chair of Audit Committee Mar 31, 2026 VerSe Innovation, India's leading AI-powered local language technology platform and parent entity of Dailyhunt, Josh, Magzter and NexVerse.ai today announced the appointment of Mr. PR Ramesh as an...

245,000 Tech Jobs Lost as Companies Shift to Artificial Intelligence Jan 29, 2026 The year 2026 has begun with growing concerns for professionals in the global technology sector, as large-scale layoffs continue to shake the industry.

UPI Payments New Rules from October 8 Oct 07, 2025 Digital payments in India are set to become faster and more convenient.

3D Printing Technology: A Game Changer in India’s Rural Housing – How 3D-Printed Houses Are Built Oct 04, 2025 Building houses with 3D printing technology is emerging as a game changer in India’s rural housing sector. According to Dr.

Xiaomi 17 Pro, Pro Max Launched: Magic Back Screen, Full Specs and Features! Sep 26, 2025 Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new flagship lineup: the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, both of which introduce the standout feature called the “Magic Back Screen” (or Dynamic Back Display) on the...

Make Sakshi Post Your Preferred News Source on Google News Sep 17, 2025 In today’s fast-moving digital world, having access to reliable, timely, and sharp news coverage is more important than ever.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro launch date confirmed: A19 Pro Chip, Cooling System and More Aug 28, 2025 Apple has officially confirmed the launch of the much-awaited iPhone 17 series for September 9, 2025, with invites now rolling out for its “Awe Dropping” event.

OnePlus 13R Price Drops Under Rs 36500: Check Latest Deals on Amazon, Flipkart! Aug 22, 2025 If you've been putting off updating your phone because you're waiting for the right price, now is a good moment.

iPhone 17 Colors Leaked: New Shades for Base, Air, and Pro Models Revealed Jul 21, 2025 As Apple gears up for its big iPhone 17 reveal this September, new reports have surfaced confirming the full range of colors coming to the next generation of iPhones — including the all-new iPhone 17...

Apple iphone17, 17 Pro Max Prices, Specs, Launch Date Details Out Jun 25, 2025 In September 2025, Apple is probably going to launch their iPhone 17 series.

Poco F7 5G Now Official: Price, Specs, and Launch Day Offers Revealed Jun 25, 2025 Poco has officially unveiled the Poco F7 5G in India, and it’s making waves with a massive 7,550mAh battery — the largest ever seen on a commercial smartphone.

ChatGPT Down: Google Gemini, Copilot, and 3 AI Alternatives to Help You Jun 10, 2025 In what can easily be considered disappointing news for internet users across the world, OpenAI's flagship, ChatGPT, is experiencing severe issues that force millions of internet users to check what'...

OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Review, Top Specs, Features, Price, Availability, and More Jun 05, 2025 Today, OnePlus released the OnePlus 13s in India.

Apple iPhone 17 Air to Pro Max Leaks: Stunning Design, Killer Cameras, and a Few Red Flags May 20, 2025 According to reports, Apple is launching the iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new model targeted at consumers who appreciate portability and style.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Ultra-Slim Flagship Launched at ₹94,999 – Worth the Hype? May 13, 2025 Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest and lightest flagship smartphone to date, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams.

Windows 11 24H2 Update Available: Auto Download on Compatible PCs May 05, 2025 Microsoft is now in the final stage of delivering its latest system update, Windows 11 version 24H2, and it’s drawing widespread attention.

Meta AI App Launched for Android and iOS Users: Key Features, Specs, and Details May 01, 2025 In a major move to stay ahead in the accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) race, tech giant Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — has launched a dedicated mobile app...

Android’s Latest Security Upgrade: Phones Will Restart After 72 Hours of Inactivity Apr 16, 2025 Google is rolling out a new security feature for Android smartphones designed to protect user data in case of theft or loss.

Samsung One UI 7 Update: Release Date, Supported Devices, Features & Installation Guide Apr 16, 2025 Samsung has officially resumed the global rollout of its One UI 7 update, following a temporary pause due to critical bugs found in the Korean version—mainly affecting Exynos-powered Galaxy S24...

AI-Powered Memes Coming to Gboard: Google Unveils Meme Studio! Apr 12, 2025 In the wake of several major AI releases earlier this week, Google seems set to elevate meme creation with the launch of a new feature in its Gboard app.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date, Price & Features Leaked! Apr 12, 2025 Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest smartphone launches of the year — the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Planning to Buy a New SIM Card? Check Network Coverage First Apr 09, 2025 Before purchasing a new SIM card, it’s crucial to ensure that the mobile network you choose offers strong and reliable coverage in your area.

iPhone Prices Set to Surge as Trump’s Tariffs Hit: Apple Stores See Rush in India Apr 08, 2025 The Trump administration’s latest wave of tariffs is sending ripples through the global tech industry. Apple, one of the most heavily China-reliant tech giants, is expected to bear the brunt of these...

Apple iOS 18.4 Out Now: Enhanced Photos, Audio Summaries, and AI Magic! Apr 07, 2025 Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4 update for iPhones, introducing key enhancements to the Photos app and expanding Apple Intelligence features to more regions, including India. What’s New in the...

Trump Tariff Effect: iPhone Prices Set to Soar Worldwide! Apr 04, 2025 Apple Inc. may soon face one of its toughest pricing dilemmas yet, as former U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies his trade war against major global economies.

Apple Intelligence Features Now Available in India – iOS 18.4 Update Apr 03, 2025 Apple has officially rolled out its highly anticipated 'Apple Intelligence Features' in India, bringing advanced AI capabilities to iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

No Subscription Needed! ChatGPT’s AI Image Tool Ghibli is Now Free for All Apr 01, 2025 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced a major update for ChatGPT users, making the AI image generation tool "Ghibli" accessible to non-subscribers. Altman shared the news through a post on X (formerly...

Apple’s AI Doctor: iOS 19 to Introduce AI-Driven Health Monitoring Features Mar 31, 2025 Apple is making a significant push into artificial intelligence (AI) with plans to revamp its Health app and introduce an AI-powered virtual doctor service, according to a Bloomberg report.

Google Introduces Time Travel Feature: Maps Show How Cities Looked in the Past Mar 31, 2025 Google has launched a fascinating new feature in Google Maps that allows users to travel back in time and see how places have evolved over the years.

Apple iPadOS 19 Leaks: AI-Powered Siri, New UI, and Productivity Features Mar 31, 2025 With WWDC 2025 on the horizon, anticipation is building around Apple's next big update for iPads.

GPay, Phonepay and Paytm Users, Beware! This UPI Rule is Changing from April 1 Mar 29, 2025 The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced revised guidelines for Numeric UPI IDs, introducing measures to enhance transaction security and efficiency.

Windows Users at Risk: Passwords Can Be Stolen Without a Click with New Zero-Day! Mar 28, 2025 A new security vulnerability in Windows has been discovered, putting users at risk of password theft. This zero-day flaw affects all major Windows versions, from Windows 7 to Windows 11 v24H2 and...

How to Create Studio Ghibli-Style Portraits Without ChatGPT Plus Mar 28, 2025 OpenAI's latest GPT-4o update has sparked a viral trend, flooding social media with stunning Studio Ghibli-style portraits.

Galaxy S25 Edge Leak: Price, Specifications, and Release Date Revealed Mar 25, 2025 Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy S25 lineup with an exciting new model—the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Apple's First Foldable iPhone in 2026: India Price, Features and More Mar 25, 2025 Apple is set to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, following years of speculation. The foldable iPhone is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.

iPhone 17 Leaks: Launch Date, Specs, Camera, Price in India, USA, Dubai - Details Inside Mar 23, 2025 Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, bringing significant design and feature upgrades.

Aston Martin's Vanquish Finally Launched in India with Rs.8.85 Crores Price Range Mar 22, 2025 Aston Martin has launched its first version of the year, the Vanquish, and it has finally landed in India. This model was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 8.85 crores (without options).

Apple iOS 19 to Launch in June: Key Features, Siri Upgrades & Compatible iPhones Mar 21, 2025 Apple is set to launch iOS 19 in June 2025, and early leaks suggest it will be one of the most significant updates in years.