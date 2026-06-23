Tech
Jun 23, 2026
Tech giant Meta has temporarily suspended an internal artificial intelligence initiative after discovering that sensitive employee information became accessible across the company, raising concerns...
Jun 10, 2026
Recurring traffic congestion in Hyderabad's IT corridor has once again become a major concern as monsoon showers disrupt daily commutes across the city.
Techademy Partners with Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna to Revolutionize AI & Data Science Education Across India
Apr 09, 2026
Techademy has announced a prestigious partnership with Vishlesan i-Hub Foundation, IIT Patna to drive this initiative forward.
Mar 31, 2026
VerSe Innovation, India's leading AI-powered local language technology platform and parent entity of Dailyhunt, Josh, Magzter and NexVerse.ai today announced the appointment of Mr. PR Ramesh as an...
Jan 29, 2026
The year 2026 has begun with growing concerns for professionals in the global technology sector, as large-scale layoffs continue to shake the industry.
Oct 07, 2025
Digital payments in India are set to become faster and more convenient.
Oct 04, 2025
Building houses with 3D printing technology is emerging as a game changer in India’s rural housing sector. According to Dr.
Sep 26, 2025
Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new flagship lineup: the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, both of which introduce the standout feature called the “Magic Back Screen” (or Dynamic Back Display) on the...
Sep 17, 2025
In today’s fast-moving digital world, having access to reliable, timely, and sharp news coverage is more important than ever.
Aug 28, 2025
Apple has officially confirmed the launch of the much-awaited iPhone 17 series for September 9, 2025, with invites now rolling out for its “Awe Dropping” event.
Aug 22, 2025
If you've been putting off updating your phone because you're waiting for the right price, now is a good moment.
Jul 21, 2025
As Apple gears up for its big iPhone 17 reveal this September, new reports have surfaced confirming the full range of colors coming to the next generation of iPhones — including the all-new iPhone 17...
Jun 25, 2025
In September 2025, Apple is probably going to launch their iPhone 17 series.
Jun 25, 2025
Poco has officially unveiled the Poco F7 5G in India, and it’s making waves with a massive 7,550mAh battery — the largest ever seen on a commercial smartphone.
Jun 10, 2025
In what can easily be considered disappointing news for internet users across the world, OpenAI's flagship, ChatGPT, is experiencing severe issues that force millions of internet users to check what'...
Jun 05, 2025
Today, OnePlus released the OnePlus 13s in India.
May 20, 2025
According to reports, Apple is launching the iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new model targeted at consumers who appreciate portability and style.
May 13, 2025
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest and lightest flagship smartphone to date, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams.
May 05, 2025
Microsoft is now in the final stage of delivering its latest system update, Windows 11 version 24H2, and it’s drawing widespread attention.
May 01, 2025
In a major move to stay ahead in the accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) race, tech giant Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — has launched a dedicated mobile app...
Apr 16, 2025
Google is rolling out a new security feature for Android smartphones designed to protect user data in case of theft or loss.
Apr 16, 2025
Samsung has officially resumed the global rollout of its One UI 7 update, following a temporary pause due to critical bugs found in the Korean version—mainly affecting Exynos-powered Galaxy S24...
Apr 12, 2025
In the wake of several major AI releases earlier this week, Google seems set to elevate meme creation with the launch of a new feature in its Gboard app.
Apr 12, 2025
Apple is gearing up for one of its biggest smartphone launches of the year — the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Apr 09, 2025
Before purchasing a new SIM card, it’s crucial to ensure that the mobile network you choose offers strong and reliable coverage in your area.
Apr 08, 2025
The Trump administration’s latest wave of tariffs is sending ripples through the global tech industry. Apple, one of the most heavily China-reliant tech giants, is expected to bear the brunt of these...
Apr 07, 2025
Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4 update for iPhones, introducing key enhancements to the Photos app and expanding Apple Intelligence features to more regions, including India. What’s New in the...
Apr 04, 2025
Apple Inc. may soon face one of its toughest pricing dilemmas yet, as former U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies his trade war against major global economies.
Apr 03, 2025
Apple has officially rolled out its highly anticipated 'Apple Intelligence Features' in India, bringing advanced AI capabilities to iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
Apr 01, 2025
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced a major update for ChatGPT users, making the AI image generation tool "Ghibli" accessible to non-subscribers. Altman shared the news through a post on X (formerly...
Mar 31, 2025
Apple is making a significant push into artificial intelligence (AI) with plans to revamp its Health app and introduce an AI-powered virtual doctor service, according to a Bloomberg report.
Mar 31, 2025
Google has launched a fascinating new feature in Google Maps that allows users to travel back in time and see how places have evolved over the years.
Mar 31, 2025
With WWDC 2025 on the horizon, anticipation is building around Apple's next big update for iPads.
Mar 29, 2025
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced revised guidelines for Numeric UPI IDs, introducing measures to enhance transaction security and efficiency.
Mar 28, 2025
A new security vulnerability in Windows has been discovered, putting users at risk of password theft. This zero-day flaw affects all major Windows versions, from Windows 7 to Windows 11 v24H2 and...
Mar 28, 2025
OpenAI's latest GPT-4o update has sparked a viral trend, flooding social media with stunning Studio Ghibli-style portraits.
Mar 25, 2025
Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy S25 lineup with an exciting new model—the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Mar 25, 2025
Apple is set to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, following years of speculation. The foldable iPhone is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026.
Mar 23, 2025
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, bringing significant design and feature upgrades.
Mar 22, 2025
Aston Martin has launched its first version of the year, the Vanquish, and it has finally landed in India. This model was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 8.85 crores (without options).
Mar 21, 2025
Apple is set to launch iOS 19 in June 2025, and early leaks suggest it will be one of the most significant updates in years.
Mar 20, 2025
Artificial intelligence is transforming human lives, offering convenience in daily tasks. However, its rapid advancement also raises concerns about its potential to disrupt societal balance.
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