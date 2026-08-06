Andhrapradesh

- Sakshi Post

Nara Lokesh Resignation Demand Over DSC Row

Aug 06, 2026
The political battle over the AP DSC 2025 teacher recruitment process has intensified, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launching statewide relay hunger strikes demanding a CBI investigation into...
- Sakshi Post

Is Chandrababu Losing Sleep Over Jagan?

Aug 06, 2026
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's recent remarks at TDP party meetings have once again brought his political rival, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, into sharp focus.
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan's Popularity Among People Peaks

Aug 05, 2026
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Emerges as a Gen Z Favourite

Aug 05, 2026
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received a warm welcome during his visit to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh, with a large number of party workers and supporters turning up to greet him.
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Questions Government Over Farmer Suicides

Aug 05, 2026
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district, where he interacted with tobacco farmers...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Visits Devarapalli to Meet Tobacco Farmers

Aug 05, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district on Tuesday to interact with tobacco farmers and review the...
- Sakshi Post

Bury the False Propaganda of the Betrayal Coalition: Sajjala

Aug 02, 2026
YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday called on party workers to strongly counter what he described as the "false propaganda" being spread by the ruling coalition government.
- Sakshi Post

Crackdown on Press Freedom: Fresh Legal Action Against Sakshi Sparks Outrage

Aug 01, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has come under sharp criticism after issuing a Government Order (GO) authorising legal proceedings against Sakshi newspaper...
- Sakshi Post

Jagan Recalls 2023 Prediction as Bhogapuram Airport Opens

Aug 01, 2026
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made interesting remarks on Bhogapuram International Airport.
- Sakshi Post

AP SIR Draft Voter List Released

Jul 31, 2026
The Election Commission (EC) has published the draft voter list for Andhra Pradesh as part of the ongoing Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
- Sakshi Post

Bhogapuram Airport: How YS Jagan Revived a Stalled Project While TDP Now Claims Credit

Jul 31, 2026
The Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport has once again become the centre of a political battle, with the TDP-led coalition attempting to claim ownership of a project that gathered real...
- Sakshi Post

Bhogapuram International Airport: From Land Acquisition to Construction – The Complete Timeline

Jul 31, 2026
Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport has emerged as yet another project caught in Andhra Pradesh's political credit war.
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan to Visit Pulivendula Today

Jul 31, 2026
Tadepalli, July 31: YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pulivendula on Friday (July 31).
- Sakshi Post

Bhogapuram Airport Commercial Flights From August 17

Jul 30, 2026
Commercial flight operations in Andhra Pradesh are set for a major transition as all schedureled passenger services currently operating from Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will be moved to the...
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP NRI Meet in Charlotte Highlights 'Let's Speak for Jagananna' Digital Campaign

Jul 30, 2026
Charlotte, North Carolina: The YSRCP NRI Outreach Meeting concluded successfully in Charlotte, North Carolina, with active participation from NRI supporters, professionals, volunteers and well-...
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP Statewide Protests, Demands Nara Lokesh Resignation Over Mega DSC Scam

Jul 28, 2026
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday organised statewide protest rallies under the leadership of its youth and student wings, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the...
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP Holds Statewide Protests, Demands Lokesh's Resignation Over DSC-2025

Jul 28, 2026
The YSR Congress Party's youth and student wings will stage statewide protest rallies across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI...
- Sakshi Post

Ecoren Group GST Case Raises Questions Over AP Investments

Jul 25, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh government's investment announcements have come under public attention after the Ecoren Group, one of the companies associated with major investment proposals in the state, became...
- Sakshi Post

Heavy Rain alert for Andhra Pradesh for the Next Three Days

Jul 21, 2026
The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.
- Sakshi Post

Raise Public Issues in Parliament: YS Jagan Directs YSRCP MPs

Jul 16, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said governance in Andhra Pradesh has completely collapsed under Chandrababu Naidu and directed YSRCP MPs to strongly raise...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan launches Jagan 2.0 Super App

Jul 16, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S.
- Sakshi Post

Face facts, not personal attacks: YSRCP Challenges Coalition

Jul 16, 2026
YSR Congress Party General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the coalition government had resorted to personal attacks because it was unable to answer the Opposition’s questions on issues...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan pays final tributes to Mudragada Padmanabham

Jul 16, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid final tributes to the mortal remains of former minister and senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham at Kirlampudi.
- Sakshi Post

AP Govt to Allow Flexible Movie Ticket Pricing?

Jul 16, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly preparing to introduce a new Government Order (GO) that could make movie ticket pricing more flexible across the state.
- Sakshi Post

5 Lakh Is an Insult...Jagan Demands 1 Crore for Every Family

Jul 14, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday questioned the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over its alleged delayed response to the recent...
- Sakshi Post

NTR Political Entry Rumours: Actor's Office Clarifies, Distances from RAW NTR

Jul 14, 2026
Actor NTR's office has issued an official statement distancing the actor from an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR, stating that neither the actor nor his office has any connection with...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Consoles Families of Missing Fishermen in Visakhapatnam, Assures Support

Jul 14, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (July 14) visited Jabbar Thota in Visakhapatnam to console the families of fishermen who went...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Off to Vizag to Meet Families of Missing Fishermen

Jul 14, 2026
Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP supremoYS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to console the families of fishermen who went missing in a recent boat accident.
- Sakshi Post

NRI Techie Ravishankar Mutha, 38, Dies of Heart-Attack in US

Jul 13, 2026
The Telugu community in the United States continues to grapple with a series of tragic incidents, with another untimely death sending shockwaves through the diaspora. 
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan to Visit Visakhapatnam, Console Families of Boat Tragedy Victims

Jul 13, 2026
Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to meet the families of fishermen who went missing in the recent tragic boat...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Pays Tribute to YSR on 77th Birth Anniversary

Jul 08, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to his father, former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), on the occasion...
- Sakshi Post

Prakash Raj Slams AP Government Over UAPA

Jul 07, 2026
Actor Prakash Raj has once again criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government through a post on social media, urging Chief Minister N.
- Sakshi Post

CBI or sitting judge should probe Sai Krishna case: Thota Trimurthulu

Jul 07, 2026
 YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu and former minister Ambati Rambabu demanded that the Gade Sai Krishna lock-up death case be handed over to the CBI or investigated by a sitting judge, stating that only...
- Sakshi Post

Sugali Preethi's Mother Files Complaint Against AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Jul 07, 2026
The mother of Sugali Preethi, a young woman whose rape and murder case has remained a major issue in Andhra Pradesh for years, has filed a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan to visit Bhimavaram in support of Aqua farmers on July 15

Jul 06, 2026
YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 15 to extend support to aqua farmers and stand in solidarity with their ongoing...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan pays tribute to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram

Jul 06, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.
- Sakshi Post

Kadapa Steel Plant: Credit Belongs to YS Jagan, Chandrababu is Credit Chor

Jul 04, 2026
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Kadapa Steel Plant project was initiated and substantially executed during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing...
- Sakshi Post

AP Police Terror Destroyed a Poor Family: Jagan Assures Justice to Kranthi Kumar's Family

Jul 02, 2026
AP Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of Kranthi Kumar at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada and assured his bereaved family that the YSR...
- Sakshi Post

Jagan Slams AP Govt, Alleges Police Harassment Behind Kranthi Kumar's Death

Jul 02, 2026
Launching a sharp attack on the coalition government, YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the TDP-led coalition government was...
- Sakshi Post

We will stand by Mavigun: YS Jagan

Jul 01, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his vitriolic attack on the coalition government for its gross failure in maintaining law and order and affirmed that the...
- Sakshi Post

Rule of Fear Rules in AP: YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu

Jul 01, 2026
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the NDA coalition government in the state, alleging that its leaders were...
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan's Press Meet Live: Key Highlights

Jul 01, 2026
YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a key press conference at the party's central office in Tadepalli.
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