Andhrapradesh

Nara Lokesh Resignation Demand Over DSC Row Aug 06, 2026 The political battle over the AP DSC 2025 teacher recruitment process has intensified, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launching statewide relay hunger strikes demanding a CBI investigation into...

Is Chandrababu Losing Sleep Over Jagan? Aug 06, 2026 AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's recent remarks at TDP party meetings have once again brought his political rival, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, into sharp focus.

YS Jagan's Popularity Among People Peaks Aug 05, 2026 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.

YS Jagan Emerges as a Gen Z Favourite Aug 05, 2026 YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received a warm welcome during his visit to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh, with a large number of party workers and supporters turning up to greet him.

YS Jagan Questions Government Over Farmer Suicides Aug 05, 2026 YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district, where he interacted with tobacco farmers...

YS Jagan Visits Devarapalli to Meet Tobacco Farmers Aug 05, 2026 YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district on Tuesday to interact with tobacco farmers and review the...

Bury the False Propaganda of the Betrayal Coalition: Sajjala Aug 02, 2026 YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday called on party workers to strongly counter what he described as the "false propaganda" being spread by the ruling coalition government.

Crackdown on Press Freedom: Fresh Legal Action Against Sakshi Sparks Outrage Aug 01, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has come under sharp criticism after issuing a Government Order (GO) authorising legal proceedings against Sakshi newspaper...

Jagan Recalls 2023 Prediction as Bhogapuram Airport Opens Aug 01, 2026 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made interesting remarks on Bhogapuram International Airport.

AP SIR Draft Voter List Released Jul 31, 2026 The Election Commission (EC) has published the draft voter list for Andhra Pradesh as part of the ongoing Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Bhogapuram Airport: How YS Jagan Revived a Stalled Project While TDP Now Claims Credit Jul 31, 2026 The Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport has once again become the centre of a political battle, with the TDP-led coalition attempting to claim ownership of a project that gathered real...

Bhogapuram International Airport: From Land Acquisition to Construction – The Complete Timeline Jul 31, 2026 Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport has emerged as yet another project caught in Andhra Pradesh's political credit war.

YS Jagan to Visit Pulivendula Today Jul 31, 2026 Tadepalli, July 31: YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pulivendula on Friday (July 31).

Bhogapuram Airport Commercial Flights From August 17 Jul 30, 2026 Commercial flight operations in Andhra Pradesh are set for a major transition as all schedureled passenger services currently operating from Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will be moved to the...

YSRCP NRI Meet in Charlotte Highlights 'Let's Speak for Jagananna' Digital Campaign Jul 30, 2026 Charlotte, North Carolina: The YSRCP NRI Outreach Meeting concluded successfully in Charlotte, North Carolina, with active participation from NRI supporters, professionals, volunteers and well-...

YSRCP Statewide Protests, Demands Nara Lokesh Resignation Over Mega DSC Scam Jul 28, 2026 The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday organised statewide protest rallies under the leadership of its youth and student wings, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the...

YSRCP Holds Statewide Protests, Demands Lokesh's Resignation Over DSC-2025 Jul 28, 2026 The YSR Congress Party's youth and student wings will stage statewide protest rallies across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI...

Ecoren Group GST Case Raises Questions Over AP Investments Jul 25, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh government's investment announcements have come under public attention after the Ecoren Group, one of the companies associated with major investment proposals in the state, became...

Heavy Rain alert for Andhra Pradesh for the Next Three Days Jul 21, 2026 The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

Raise Public Issues in Parliament: YS Jagan Directs YSRCP MPs Jul 16, 2026 Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said governance in Andhra Pradesh has completely collapsed under Chandrababu Naidu and directed YSRCP MPs to strongly raise...

YS Jagan launches Jagan 2.0 Super App Jul 16, 2026 Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S.

Face facts, not personal attacks: YSRCP Challenges Coalition Jul 16, 2026 YSR Congress Party General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the coalition government had resorted to personal attacks because it was unable to answer the Opposition’s questions on issues...

YS Jagan pays final tributes to Mudragada Padmanabham Jul 16, 2026 Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid final tributes to the mortal remains of former minister and senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham at Kirlampudi.

AP Govt to Allow Flexible Movie Ticket Pricing? Jul 16, 2026 The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly preparing to introduce a new Government Order (GO) that could make movie ticket pricing more flexible across the state.

5 Lakh Is an Insult...Jagan Demands 1 Crore for Every Family Jul 14, 2026 YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday questioned the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over its alleged delayed response to the recent...

NTR Political Entry Rumours: Actor's Office Clarifies, Distances from RAW NTR Jul 14, 2026 Actor NTR's office has issued an official statement distancing the actor from an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR, stating that neither the actor nor his office has any connection with...

YS Jagan Consoles Families of Missing Fishermen in Visakhapatnam, Assures Support Jul 14, 2026 YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (July 14) visited Jabbar Thota in Visakhapatnam to console the families of fishermen who went...

YS Jagan Off to Vizag to Meet Families of Missing Fishermen Jul 14, 2026 Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP supremoYS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to console the families of fishermen who went missing in a recent boat accident.

NRI Techie Ravishankar Mutha, 38, Dies of Heart-Attack in US Jul 13, 2026 The Telugu community in the United States continues to grapple with a series of tragic incidents, with another untimely death sending shockwaves through the diaspora.

YS Jagan to Visit Visakhapatnam, Console Families of Boat Tragedy Victims Jul 13, 2026 Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to meet the families of fishermen who went missing in the recent tragic boat...

YS Jagan Pays Tribute to YSR on 77th Birth Anniversary Jul 08, 2026 YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to his father, former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), on the occasion...

Prakash Raj Slams AP Government Over UAPA Jul 07, 2026 Actor Prakash Raj has once again criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government through a post on social media, urging Chief Minister N.

CBI or sitting judge should probe Sai Krishna case: Thota Trimurthulu Jul 07, 2026 YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu and former minister Ambati Rambabu demanded that the Gade Sai Krishna lock-up death case be handed over to the CBI or investigated by a sitting judge, stating that only...

Sugali Preethi's Mother Files Complaint Against AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Jul 07, 2026 The mother of Sugali Preethi, a young woman whose rape and murder case has remained a major issue in Andhra Pradesh for years, has filed a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

YS Jagan to visit Bhimavaram in support of Aqua farmers on July 15 Jul 06, 2026 YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 15 to extend support to aqua farmers and stand in solidarity with their ongoing...

YS Jagan pays tribute to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Jul 06, 2026 Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.

Kadapa Steel Plant: Credit Belongs to YS Jagan, Chandrababu is Credit Chor Jul 04, 2026 YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Kadapa Steel Plant project was initiated and substantially executed during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing...

AP Police Terror Destroyed a Poor Family: Jagan Assures Justice to Kranthi Kumar's Family Jul 02, 2026 AP Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of Kranthi Kumar at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada and assured his bereaved family that the YSR...

Jagan Slams AP Govt, Alleges Police Harassment Behind Kranthi Kumar's Death Jul 02, 2026 Launching a sharp attack on the coalition government, YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the TDP-led coalition government was...

We will stand by Mavigun: YS Jagan Jul 01, 2026 Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his vitriolic attack on the coalition government for its gross failure in maintaining law and order and affirmed that the...

Rule of Fear Rules in AP: YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu Jul 01, 2026 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the NDA coalition government in the state, alleging that its leaders were...