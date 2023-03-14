Andhrapradesh
Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: The Centre has approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug park in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for...
Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government will start working from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from July 1.
Mar 14, 2023
The BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram concluded a few minutes ago. The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24.
Mar 14, 2023
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S.
Mar 14, 2023
An RTC bus ran amok at the Kavali RTC depot on Tuesday. An RTC conductor's husband was run over by a bus. The victim dropped his wife, Subhasini at the garage and returning on his bike when the bus...
Mar 14, 2023
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated an immediate action plan to fructify and bring the investment agreements reached at the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on...
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani stated that Pawan formed Janasena only for Chandrababu.
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Retired IAS Officer Samuel Anand Kumar submitted his report (Part 1) on Boya and Valmiki issues to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday.
Mar 14, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan arrived at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly a few minutes ago in Amaravati for the sessions beginning today. Assembly sessions began with the Governor's speech.
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction of Hajj House at Kadapa and allot required land to construct another Hajj House in Vijayawada.
Mar 14, 2023
The Telangana High Court has directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest after hearing arguments on the petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of...
Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Elections for three graduates, two teachers and four local body MLCs in the state ended peacefully on Monday. A massive response was seen from the voters in the MLC elections for nine...
Mar 13, 2023
Amaravati: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday.
Visakhapatnam: Special PMLA Court Sends Accused Persons to 7-days ED Custody in AP Skill Development Scam Case
Mar 13, 2023
Visakhapatnam: A Special PMLA Court here remanded the four accused, who were arrested on Friday, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on Monday.
Mar 13, 2023
Sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) arrested four foremen of Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) while probing a case registered against MCFPL and their authorised...
Mar 13, 2023
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress. Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Mar 13, 2023
The polling to nine Legislative Council segments under three different categories is underway in Andhra Pradesh. The poliing will end at 4 pm today.
Mar 13, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director MM Keeravani, Rajamouli and team for winning the coveted Osacar Award in the Original Song category for 'Naatu...
Mar 12, 2023
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of NUDA Chairman M Dwarakanath's brother Vyas Prasad's daughter at A Convention Centre here on Sunday.
Mar 12, 2023
Amaravati: YSR Congress Party celebrated its 13th Formation Day at the party headquarters here on Sunday with senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and activists in attendance.
Mar 12, 2023
The 13th formation day celebrations of YSRCP are being held across the state on a grand note.YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag at YSRCP central office in...
Mar 12, 2023
To mark the 13 years of YSRCP, celebrations are being planned at party offices across the state on Sunday. Hoisting the party flag, cake-cutting, and charity activities are being planned to mark the...
Mar 12, 2023
Andhra Pradesh to witness rains in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department stated that rains are likely to hit the State from March 16th to 20th.
Mar 11, 2023
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against the Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited Chairman and media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao on Saturday. Ch.
Mar 11, 2023
The Andhra Pradesh government has allowed its Muslim employees including Village/Ward volunteers of Village/Ward Secretariats to leave early by an hour early during the fasting month of Ramzan 2023.
Mar 11, 2023
Praising the state of Andhra Pradesh for its steady growth under the visionary Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Bank of India MD & CEO A.
Mar 11, 2023
A special court questioned the CBI on the absence of Dastagiri, who is A-4 in the YS Viveka murder case. Dastagiri failed to appear for the trial.
Mar 11, 2023
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has conducted raids at residences of Margadarshi managers and key officials in connection with the Margadarsi Chit fund scam across the state .
Mar 11, 2023
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to join BJP. He is already in touch with the BJP top leadership.
Mar 10, 2023
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before CBI officials in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder case of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.
Mar 10, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the bankers to adopt a positive approach towards educational and housing sectors and move ahead with a proactive action plan for extending...
Mar 10, 2023
Telangana High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any action against YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.
Mar 10, 2023
Kadapa Mayor and District YSRCP President Suresh Babu alleged that the CBI is unilaterally investigating the YS Viveka murder case. Suresh Babu stated that the CBI is conspiring to implicate MP YS...
Mar 10, 2023
A cheating case has been registered against Kodela Sivaram, son of TDP leader and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr. Kodela Sivaprasad.
Mar 09, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure high quality in the works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam coming up at Swaraj Maidan at Vijayawada.
Mar 08, 2023
Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his greetings to all the women in the state on International Women's Day on Wednesday.
Mar 08, 2023
Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a special train with a women's crew flagged off from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada on Tuesday.
Mar 07, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has greeted the women of Andhra Pradesh state on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.
Mar 07, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials here on Tuesday and discussed the arrangements for the Assembly session beginning March 14 and welfare programmes to be...
Mar 07, 2023
Amaravati: Finance Minister B Rajendranath, along with Industries Minister G Amarnath called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.
