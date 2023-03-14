Andhrapradesh

- Sakshi Post

Centre Sanctions Rs 1,000 crore for AP’s Bulk Drug Park

Mar 14, 2023
New Delhi: The Centre has approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug park in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for...
Hyderabad: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Appears Before CBI For Questioning - Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Appears Before CBI

Mar 14, 2023
HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh Govt to Start Functioning from Visakhapatnam in July: CM YS Jagan

Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati:  Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government will start working from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from July 1. 
APBACMeeting - Sakshi Post

AP Assembly Budget Session for 9 Days

Mar 14, 2023
The BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram concluded a few minutes ago. The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24. 
Governor Nazeer's Speech in AP Assembly Budget Session 2023-24 - Sakshi Post

Governor Nazeer's Speech in AP Assembly Budget Session

Mar 14, 2023
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S.
RTCBus - Sakshi Post

Biker Run Over By RTC Bus at Kavali Depot, Dies

Mar 14, 2023
An RTC bus ran amok at the Kavali RTC depot on Tuesday. An RTC conductor's husband was run over by a bus. The victim dropped his wife, Subhasini at the garage and returning on his bike when the bus...
AP: 17- Member Committee Formed To Implement Global Investors Summit  Agreements - Sakshi Post

AP: 17- Member Committee Formed To Implement GIS Agreements

Mar 14, 2023
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated an immediate action plan to fructify and bring the investment agreements reached at the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on...
PerniNani - Sakshi Post

Criticising CM Only Agenda of Pawan's Machilipatnam Meet

Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani stated that Pawan formed Janasena only for Chandrababu. 
- Sakshi Post

Lokayukta Calls On CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.
- Sakshi Post

Retired IAS Officer Calls On CM YS Jagan

Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Retired IAS Officer Samuel Anand Kumar submitted his report (Part 1) on Boya and Valmiki issues to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday.
APBudget - Sakshi Post

AP Assembly Budget Session 2023-24

Mar 14, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan arrived at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly a few minutes ago in Amaravati for the sessions beginning today. Assembly sessions began with the Governor's speech.
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Muslim Associations Leaders Call On CM YS Jagan

Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction of Hajj House at Kadapa and allot required land to construct another Hajj House in Vijayawada.
YSVivekamurder - Sakshi Post

No Coercive Action Against Avinash Reddy: Court to CBI

Mar 14, 2023
The Telangana High Court has directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest after hearing arguments on the petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of...
APMLCElections - Sakshi Post

AP MLC Elections Ends Peacefully

Mar 14, 2023
Amaravati: Elections for three graduates, two teachers and four local body MLCs in the state ended peacefully on Monday. A massive response was seen from the voters in the MLC elections for nine...
- Sakshi Post

Budget Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly to Commence Tomorrow

Mar 13, 2023
Amaravati: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday.
- Sakshi Post

Visakhapatnam: Special PMLA Court Sends Accused Persons to 7-days ED Custody in AP Skill Development Scam Case

Mar 13, 2023
Visakhapatnam: A Special PMLA Court here remanded the four accused, who were arrested on Friday, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on Monday.
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh: Four Margadarsi Chit Fund Employees Arrested

Mar 13, 2023
Sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) arrested four foremen of Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) while probing a case registered against MCFPL and their authorised...
- Sakshi Post

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns from Congress

Mar 13, 2023
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress. Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.
- Sakshi Post

MLC Elections: Polling Underway in Andhra Pradesh

Mar 13, 2023
The polling to nine Legislative Council segments under three different categories is underway in Andhra Pradesh. The poliing will end at 4 pm today. 
- Sakshi Post

YS Jagan Congratulates RRR Team for Winning Oscar

Mar 13, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director MM Keeravani, Rajamouli and team for winning the coveted Osacar Award in the Original Song category for 'Naatu...
- Sakshi Post

CM YS Jagan Attends Wedding Reception in Vijayawada

Mar 12, 2023
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of NUDA Chairman M Dwarakanath's brother Vyas Prasad's daughter at A Convention Centre here on Sunday.
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP Marching Ahead with People’s Support: Sajjala

Mar 12, 2023
Amaravati: YSR Congress Party celebrated its 13th Formation Day at the party headquarters here on Sunday with senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and  activists in attendance. 
- Sakshi Post

YSRCP, A Role Model in Democracy: Sajjala

Mar 12, 2023
The 13th formation day celebrations of YSRCP are being held across the state on a grand note.YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag at YSRCP central office in...
- Sakshi Post

It's 13 Years for YSRCP

Mar 12, 2023
To mark the 13 years of YSRCP, celebrations are being planned at party offices across the state on Sunday.  Hoisting the party flag, cake-cutting, and charity activities are being planned to mark the...
- Sakshi Post

AP Rain Forecast: Rainfall Likely

Mar 12, 2023
Andhra Pradesh to witness rains in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department stated that rains are likely to hit the State from March 16th to 20th.
- Sakshi Post

Margadarsi Chit Fund Case: CID Case Against Media Baron Ramoji Rao, Sailaja

Mar 11, 2023
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against the Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited Chairman and media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao on Saturday. Ch.
- Sakshi Post

Ramzan 2023: Andhra Govt Permits Muslim Staff to Logout Early During Holy Month

Mar 11, 2023
The Andhra Pradesh government has allowed its Muslim employees including Village/Ward volunteers of Village/Ward Secretariats to leave early by an hour early during the fasting month of Ramzan 2023.
- Sakshi Post

Union Bank of India MD & CEO praises CM Jagan for AP’s steady growth

Mar 11, 2023
Praising the state of Andhra Pradesh for its steady growth under the visionary Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Bank of India MD & CEO A.
- Sakshi Post

YS Viveka Case: Court Questions CBI on Dastagiri's Absence

Mar 11, 2023
A special court questioned the CBI on the absence of Dastagiri, who is A-4 in the YS Viveka murder case. Dastagiri failed to appear for the trial. 
- Sakshi Post

CID Raids Across AP

Mar 11, 2023
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has conducted raids at residences of Margadarshi managers and key officials in connection with the Margadarsi Chit fund scam across the state . 
- Sakshi Post

Another Congress Loyalist Quits INC For BJP

Mar 11, 2023
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to join BJP. He is already in touch with the BJP top leadership. 
- Sakshi Post

Political Conspiracy Behind CBI Investigation: MP Avinash Reddy

Mar 10, 2023
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before CBI officials in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder case of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019. 
- Sakshi Post

CM YS Jagan Asks Banks to Play More Pro-active Role

Mar 10, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the bankers to adopt a positive approach towards educational and housing sectors and move ahead with a proactive action plan for extending...
- Sakshi Post

No Action Against MP Avinash Reddy Till Monday: Telangana High Court to CBI

Mar 10, 2023
Telangana High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any action against YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.
- Sakshi Post

Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu Slams Fake News on YS Viveka Case

Mar 10, 2023
Kadapa Mayor and District YSRCP President Suresh Babu alleged that the CBI is unilaterally investigating the YS Viveka murder case. Suresh Babu stated that the CBI is conspiring to implicate MP YS...
- Sakshi Post

Tenali: Cheating Case Against Kodela Sivaram

Mar 10, 2023
 A cheating case has been registered against Kodela Sivaram, son of TDP leader and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr. Kodela Sivaprasad.
- Sakshi Post

CM YS Jagan Reviews Ambedkar Smriti Vanam Project Work

Mar 09, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure high quality in the works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam coming up at Swaraj Maidan at Vijayawada. 
- Sakshi Post

Single Mother Vanitha from Chittoor is an Inspiration for Us: YS Jagan’s Message on IWD

Mar 08, 2023
Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his greetings to all the women in the state on International Women's Day on Wednesday.
- Sakshi Post

Women's Day: Special Train With Women Crew Flagged Off From Visakhapatnam

Mar 08, 2023
Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a special train with a women's crew flagged off from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada on Tuesday.
- Sakshi Post

CM YS Jagan Extends International Women's Day Greetings

Mar 07, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has greeted the women of Andhra Pradesh state on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.
- Sakshi Post

CM YS Jagan Finalizes Welfare Calendar for Next Two Months

Mar 07, 2023
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials here on Tuesday and discussed the arrangements for the Assembly session beginning March 14 and welfare programmes to be...
- Sakshi Post

CM YS Jagan Pats AP Ministers For GIS Success

Mar 07, 2023
Amaravati: Finance Minister B Rajendranath, along with Industries Minister G Amarnath called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.
Back to Top