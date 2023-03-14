Andhrapradesh

Centre Sanctions Rs 1,000 crore for AP’s Bulk Drug Park Mar 14, 2023 New Delhi: The Centre has approved a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for creation of common infrastructure facilities in the Bulk Drug park in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for...

Hyderabad: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Appears Before CBI Mar 14, 2023 HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Tuesday appeared before the CBI here in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

Andhra Pradesh Govt to Start Functioning from Visakhapatnam in July: CM YS Jagan Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the state government will start working from the executive capital Visakhapatnam from July 1.

AP Assembly Budget Session for 9 Days Mar 14, 2023 The BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram concluded a few minutes ago. The BAC has decided to hold assembly meetings till 24.

Governor Nazeer's Speech in AP Assembly Budget Session Mar 14, 2023 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S.

Biker Run Over By RTC Bus at Kavali Depot, Dies Mar 14, 2023 An RTC bus ran amok at the Kavali RTC depot on Tuesday. An RTC conductor's husband was run over by a bus. The victim dropped his wife, Subhasini at the garage and returning on his bike when the bus...

AP: 17- Member Committee Formed To Implement GIS Agreements Mar 14, 2023 AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated an immediate action plan to fructify and bring the investment agreements reached at the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on...

Criticising CM Only Agenda of Pawan's Machilipatnam Meet Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani stated that Pawan formed Janasena only for Chandrababu.

Lokayukta Calls On CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Lokayukta Justice P Lakshmana Reddy called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday.

Retired IAS Officer Calls On CM YS Jagan Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Retired IAS Officer Samuel Anand Kumar submitted his report (Part 1) on Boya and Valmiki issues to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday.

AP Assembly Budget Session 2023-24 Mar 14, 2023 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan arrived at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly a few minutes ago in Amaravati for the sessions beginning today. Assembly sessions began with the Governor's speech.

Andhra Muslim Associations Leaders Call On CM YS Jagan Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the construction of Hajj House at Kadapa and allot required land to construct another Hajj House in Vijayawada.

No Coercive Action Against Avinash Reddy: Court to CBI Mar 14, 2023 The Telangana High Court has directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest after hearing arguments on the petition filed by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of...

AP MLC Elections Ends Peacefully Mar 14, 2023 Amaravati: Elections for three graduates, two teachers and four local body MLCs in the state ended peacefully on Monday. A massive response was seen from the voters in the MLC elections for nine...

Budget Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly to Commence Tomorrow Mar 13, 2023 Amaravati: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam: Special PMLA Court Sends Accused Persons to 7-days ED Custody in AP Skill Development Scam Case Mar 13, 2023 Visakhapatnam: A Special PMLA Court here remanded the four accused, who were arrested on Friday, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh: Four Margadarsi Chit Fund Employees Arrested Mar 13, 2023 Sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) arrested four foremen of Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) while probing a case registered against MCFPL and their authorised...

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Resigns from Congress Mar 13, 2023 Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress. Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

MLC Elections: Polling Underway in Andhra Pradesh Mar 13, 2023 The polling to nine Legislative Council segments under three different categories is underway in Andhra Pradesh. The poliing will end at 4 pm today.

YS Jagan Congratulates RRR Team for Winning Oscar Mar 13, 2023 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Music Director MM Keeravani, Rajamouli and team for winning the coveted Osacar Award in the Original Song category for 'Naatu...

CM YS Jagan Attends Wedding Reception in Vijayawada Mar 12, 2023 Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of NUDA Chairman M Dwarakanath's brother Vyas Prasad's daughter at A Convention Centre here on Sunday.

YSRCP Marching Ahead with People’s Support: Sajjala Mar 12, 2023 Amaravati: YSR Congress Party celebrated its 13th Formation Day at the party headquarters here on Sunday with senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and activists in attendance.

YSRCP, A Role Model in Democracy: Sajjala Mar 12, 2023 The 13th formation day celebrations of YSRCP are being held across the state on a grand note.YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag at YSRCP central office in...

It's 13 Years for YSRCP Mar 12, 2023 To mark the 13 years of YSRCP, celebrations are being planned at party offices across the state on Sunday. Hoisting the party flag, cake-cutting, and charity activities are being planned to mark the...

AP Rain Forecast: Rainfall Likely Mar 12, 2023 Andhra Pradesh to witness rains in the coming days. The Indian Meteorological Department stated that rains are likely to hit the State from March 16th to 20th.

Margadarsi Chit Fund Case: CID Case Against Media Baron Ramoji Rao, Sailaja Mar 11, 2023 Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against the Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited Chairman and media baron Cherukuri Ramoji Rao on Saturday. Ch.

Ramzan 2023: Andhra Govt Permits Muslim Staff to Logout Early During Holy Month Mar 11, 2023 The Andhra Pradesh government has allowed its Muslim employees including Village/Ward volunteers of Village/Ward Secretariats to leave early by an hour early during the fasting month of Ramzan 2023.

Union Bank of India MD & CEO praises CM Jagan for AP’s steady growth Mar 11, 2023 Praising the state of Andhra Pradesh for its steady growth under the visionary Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Bank of India MD & CEO A.

YS Viveka Case: Court Questions CBI on Dastagiri's Absence Mar 11, 2023 A special court questioned the CBI on the absence of Dastagiri, who is A-4 in the YS Viveka murder case. Dastagiri failed to appear for the trial.

CID Raids Across AP Mar 11, 2023 The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has conducted raids at residences of Margadarshi managers and key officials in connection with the Margadarsi Chit fund scam across the state .

Another Congress Loyalist Quits INC For BJP Mar 11, 2023 Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and senior Congress leader Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy is likely to join BJP. He is already in touch with the BJP top leadership.

Political Conspiracy Behind CBI Investigation: MP Avinash Reddy Mar 10, 2023 YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy appeared before CBI officials in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the murder case of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

CM YS Jagan Asks Banks to Play More Pro-active Role Mar 10, 2023 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the bankers to adopt a positive approach towards educational and housing sectors and move ahead with a proactive action plan for extending...

No Action Against MP Avinash Reddy Till Monday: Telangana High Court to CBI Mar 10, 2023 Telangana High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any action against YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu Slams Fake News on YS Viveka Case Mar 10, 2023 Kadapa Mayor and District YSRCP President Suresh Babu alleged that the CBI is unilaterally investigating the YS Viveka murder case. Suresh Babu stated that the CBI is conspiring to implicate MP YS...

Tenali: Cheating Case Against Kodela Sivaram Mar 10, 2023 A cheating case has been registered against Kodela Sivaram, son of TDP leader and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr. Kodela Sivaprasad.

CM YS Jagan Reviews Ambedkar Smriti Vanam Project Work Mar 09, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure high quality in the works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam coming up at Swaraj Maidan at Vijayawada.

Single Mother Vanitha from Chittoor is an Inspiration for Us: YS Jagan’s Message on IWD Mar 08, 2023 Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his greetings to all the women in the state on International Women's Day on Wednesday.

Women's Day: Special Train With Women Crew Flagged Off From Visakhapatnam Mar 08, 2023 Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a special train with a women's crew flagged off from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada on Tuesday.

CM YS Jagan Extends International Women's Day Greetings Mar 07, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has greeted the women of Andhra Pradesh state on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

CM YS Jagan Finalizes Welfare Calendar for Next Two Months Mar 07, 2023 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials here on Tuesday and discussed the arrangements for the Assembly session beginning March 14 and welfare programmes to be...