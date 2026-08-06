Andhrapradesh
Aug 06, 2026
The political battle over the AP DSC 2025 teacher recruitment process has intensified, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) launching statewide relay hunger strikes demanding a CBI investigation into...
Aug 06, 2026
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's recent remarks at TDP party meetings have once again brought his political rival, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, into sharp focus.
Aug 05, 2026
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.
Aug 05, 2026
YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received a warm welcome during his visit to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh, with a large number of party workers and supporters turning up to greet him.
Aug 05, 2026
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district, where he interacted with tobacco farmers...
Aug 05, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Devarapalli in East Godavari district on Tuesday to interact with tobacco farmers and review the...
Aug 02, 2026
YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday called on party workers to strongly counter what he described as the "false propaganda" being spread by the ruling coalition government.
Aug 01, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has come under sharp criticism after issuing a Government Order (GO) authorising legal proceedings against Sakshi newspaper...
Aug 01, 2026
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made interesting remarks on Bhogapuram International Airport.
Jul 31, 2026
The Election Commission (EC) has published the draft voter list for Andhra Pradesh as part of the ongoing Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
Jul 31, 2026
The Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport has once again become the centre of a political battle, with the TDP-led coalition attempting to claim ownership of a project that gathered real...
Jul 31, 2026
Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport has emerged as yet another project caught in Andhra Pradesh's political credit war.
Jul 31, 2026
Tadepalli, July 31: YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pulivendula on Friday (July 31).
Jul 30, 2026
Commercial flight operations in Andhra Pradesh are set for a major transition as all schedureled passenger services currently operating from Visakhapatnam Airport (INS Dega) will be moved to the...
Jul 30, 2026
Charlotte, North Carolina: The YSRCP NRI Outreach Meeting concluded successfully in Charlotte, North Carolina, with active participation from NRI supporters, professionals, volunteers and well-...
Jul 28, 2026
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday organised statewide protest rallies under the leadership of its youth and student wings, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the...
Jul 28, 2026
The YSR Congress Party's youth and student wings will stage statewide protest rallies across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a CBI...
Jul 25, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh government's investment announcements have come under public attention after the Ecoren Group, one of the companies associated with major investment proposals in the state, became...
Jul 21, 2026
The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.
Jul 16, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said governance in Andhra Pradesh has completely collapsed under Chandrababu Naidu and directed YSRCP MPs to strongly raise...
Jul 16, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S.
Jul 16, 2026
YSR Congress Party General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the coalition government had resorted to personal attacks because it was unable to answer the Opposition’s questions on issues...
Jul 16, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid final tributes to the mortal remains of former minister and senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham at Kirlampudi.
Jul 16, 2026
The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly preparing to introduce a new Government Order (GO) that could make movie ticket pricing more flexible across the state.
Jul 14, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday questioned the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over its alleged delayed response to the recent...
Jul 14, 2026
Actor NTR's office has issued an official statement distancing the actor from an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR, stating that neither the actor nor his office has any connection with...
Jul 14, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (July 14) visited Jabbar Thota in Visakhapatnam to console the families of fishermen who went...
Jul 14, 2026
Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP supremoYS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to console the families of fishermen who went missing in a recent boat accident.
Jul 13, 2026
The Telugu community in the United States continues to grapple with a series of tragic incidents, with another untimely death sending shockwaves through the diaspora.
Jul 13, 2026
Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to meet the families of fishermen who went missing in the recent tragic boat...
Jul 08, 2026
YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to his father, former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), on the occasion...
Jul 07, 2026
Actor Prakash Raj has once again criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government through a post on social media, urging Chief Minister N.
Jul 07, 2026
YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu and former minister Ambati Rambabu demanded that the Gade Sai Krishna lock-up death case be handed over to the CBI or investigated by a sitting judge, stating that only...
Jul 07, 2026
The mother of Sugali Preethi, a young woman whose rape and murder case has remained a major issue in Andhra Pradesh for years, has filed a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Jul 06, 2026
YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 15 to extend support to aqua farmers and stand in solidarity with their ongoing...
Jul 06, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.
Jul 04, 2026
YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Kadapa Steel Plant project was initiated and substantially executed during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing...
Jul 02, 2026
AP Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the residence of Kranthi Kumar at Krishnalanka in Vijayawada and assured his bereaved family that the YSR...
Jul 02, 2026
Launching a sharp attack on the coalition government, YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the TDP-led coalition government was...
Jul 01, 2026
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his vitriolic attack on the coalition government for its gross failure in maintaining law and order and affirmed that the...
Jul 01, 2026
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the NDA coalition government in the state, alleging that its leaders were...
Jul 01, 2026
YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a key press conference at the party's central office in Tadepalli.
-
- Page 1
- ››