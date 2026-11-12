Andhra Pradesh Third Cyclone Threat: IMD Weather Update

Andhra Pradesh: The possibility of a third cyclone affecting the Bay of Bengal region with in a fortnight has raised concerns over disaster preparedness in Andhra Pradesh, as coastal communities continue to recover from the impact of two successive cyclones. According to weather reports, Cyclone Arnab made landfall on October 20, followed by Cyclone mursau around November 2-3. The back-to-back weather events caused widespread damage, particularly to agricultural activities and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea on November 11. Weather models indicated the possibility of a low-pressure area developing around November 13, raising concerns about another potential weather disturbance in the Bay of Bengal.

The impact o the previous cyclone has been significant, with reports indicating crop damage across approximately 4.61 lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh. Farmers, fishman and residents in vulnerable coastal areas could face further difficulties if another severe weather system develops.

Repeated cyclonic activity also highlights the challenges faced by disaster management authorities in ensuring timely evacuations, emergency communication, healthcare facilities and rehabilitation support.

However, the formation of another cyclone and its possible landfall in Andhra Pradesh have not been confirmed. A low-pressure system does not necessarily develop into a cyclone, and its movement and intensity will depend on evolving atmospheric conditions.

With coastal livelihood already pressure, close monitoring of weather developments and effective disaster preparedness remain essential.

The potential threat raises an important question: Is Andhra Pradesh adequately prepared to deal with repeated cyclonic disturbances while helping affected communities recover?

Authorities may also need to strength early-warning system and ensure that evacuation arrangements are in place in vulnerable coastal districts. Fishermen are likely to remain among the most affected groups, as rough sea conditions could disrupt fishing activities and daily earnings. Ensuring the availability of food supplies, temporary shelters, medical assistance and timely relief measures will be crucial if the weather system intensifies.