APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026: 720 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility and How to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released its Group 2 recruitment notification for 2026. The recruitment drive offers 720 vacancies for Executive and Non-Executive posts in various government departments across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates interested in government jobs can apply online through the official APPSC website. The recruitment provides an opportunity for graduates to secure government jobs in the state.

APPSC Group 2 Notification 2026: Important Details

The commission has announced a total of 720 vacancies, including 471 Executive posts and 249 Non-Executive posts. Some of the major vacancies include Deputy Tahsildar, Deputy Mandal Parishad Development Officer, GST Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Accountant and Junior Accountant.

APPSC Group 2 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release Date: November 10, 2026

Online Applications Start: November 10, 2026

Last Date to Apply: December 11, 2026

Preliminary Exam Date: February 21, 2027

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. However, some posts require specific educational qualifications. The age limit also varies depending on the post. For most positions, candidates must be between 18 and 44 years of age. Age relaxation is available for eligible reserved categories.

Selection Process

The selection process includes three stages: a preliminary examination, a mains examination and a Computer Proficiency Test. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible for the mains.

How to Apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026

Interested candidates can visit the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in, to apply online. They must first complete One Time Profile Registration (OTPR), log in to the recruitment portal, fill in the application form, upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before submitting their applications.