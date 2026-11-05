Cyclone Effect: Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; IMD Issues Latest Weather Forecast

Although Cyclone Murasu has weakened, its impact continues to influence weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to The India Meteorological Department (IMD) report dated November 4, the cyclone has weakened into a low-pressure area. Meanwhile, several parts of the Telugu states may experience rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Weather warnings have been issued for affected areas. Check the latest weather updates and district-wise rainfall forecasts for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A series of rain spells is affecting the Telugu states due to the impact of Cyclone, Murasu. Several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. Considering the prevailing weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for various districts, advising residents to remain cautious.

According to the weather forecast, some areas may witness intense rainfall, thunderstorms and lighting, along with strong surface winds. The IMD has warned of changing weather conditions, prompting officials to alert people in vulnerable areas. Residents are advised to follow official weather bulletins and district administration updates to stay informed about rainfall warnings and possible disruptions.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from November 5 to November 8. Residents in coastal and inland district should remain alert to sudden weather changes. Rainfall is expected at isolated to scattered places, while some areas may experience stronger winds and thunderstorms.

Telangana Weather Update

Telangana may also experience scattered rainfall as the weakened system moves away. According to the latest IMD warning bulletin issued on November 5, no weather warning has been issued for Telangana for the coming days. The forecast for Hyderabad and other districts may vary, so residents should check local updates before making travel plans.