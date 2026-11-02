Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected Across State Until November 5

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next few days as Cyclone Murasu intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. According to weather, rainfall activity is expected to increase from November 2 and continue across several parts of the state until November 5.

Orange Alert for Six Telangana Districts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for isolated heavy rainfall in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts on November 2.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Several other districts are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Rain to Continue Across Telangana

The IMD has indicated that rainfall activity will continue on November 4, particularly aacross northern and eastern Telangana. Gusty winds and Thunderstorm are also likely in several areas. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, avoid opean areas and follow official weather update. The developing cyclonic system is expected to influence weather conditions across Telangana over the coming days.

Meanwhile, Telangana weather forecaster T Balaji, popular known as Telangana Weatherman, has also warned of heavy rainfall across several parts of South Telangana due to Cyclone Murasu. In his latest forecast shared on November 2, Balaji said the system could bring heavy showers along with gloomy and colder weather between November 3 and 5.

He identified November 3 afternoon to November 4 midnight as the period of peak rainfall impact. He also indicated that Hyderabad could witness scattered showers during the afternoon and night.

The outer rings of rain of Cyclone Murasu were said to have begun impacting areas of Telangana, where there was an expectation of rainfall in many districts.