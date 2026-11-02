Sai Dharam Tej Engagement on November 5? Wedding Reportedly Planned for December

Wedding celebrations are reportedly set to begin in the Mega family as actor Sai Durgha Tej prepares to enter a new chapter in his personal life. According to reports, the actor's engagement ceremony will take place on November 5, 2026.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by close family members and relatives. The news has created excitement among fans, who are waiting for more details about the actor's marriage.

Sai Durgha Tej Wedding Date

Reports suggest that Sai Durgha Tej's wedding has been planned for December 2026 in Hyderabad. The celebrations are expected to bring together members of the Mega family and close friends.

However, the actor and his family have not officially announced the engagement or wedding dates.

Who Is Sai Durgha Tej's Future Wife?

Details about the actor's future wife have not been officially revealed. Some media reports suggest that she is a longtime friend of the actor. However, her identity and other personal details remain private.

Sai Durgha Tej's Upcoming Movie

On the professional front, Sai Durgha Tej is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Sambarala Yeti Gattu. Directed by Rohit KP, the film is scheduled to release during Sankranthi 2027.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement about his engagement and wedding celebrations.