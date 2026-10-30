Samantha Shares Pregnancy Workout Video from First to Ninth Month

Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying her pregnancy journey. The actress recently surprised her fans by announcing that she is expecting a baby. Samantha had a successful year with her film Maa Inti Bangaram. After the film's success, she shared the happy news with her fans.

Samantha married director Raj Nidimoru last year. Within six months of their marriage, the couple announced the good news, leaving fans excited.

Recently, Samantha shared a special video on her social media account. The video shows her fitness journey during pregnancy, from the first month to the ninth month. It features different workout sessions and exercises that she continued during this period.

The actress also showed how much importance she gave to fitness throughout her pregnancy. She shared the video with the caption "#9 The Final Lap".

The video quickly went viral on social media. Fans are appreciating Samantha's dedication to fitness and sharing lovely comments on her post. Many followers are also expressing their excitement and sending their best wishes to the actress.

Samantha's latest video has once again caught the attention of social media users, with fans eagerly waiting for more updates from the actress.