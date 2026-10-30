Cult Movie Twitter Review: What Are Audiences Saying?

Oct 30, 2026, 12:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

Vishwak Sen has made his return to the big screen with his latest film, Cult. The actor has taken up both acting and directing responsibilities for this project. The makers promoted the film as India's first slasher movie. The trailer and promotional content received a decent response and created some curiosity among movie lovers. The film has now arrived in theatres. Let's take a look at how it is performing and what audiences are saying about it on social media.

The film's morning shows began across the country on Friday. Early audience reactions suggest that the first half is decent but not particularly impressive. While the story takes some time to build excitement, certain elements have managed to impress viewers.

The action sequences are receiving appreciation from moviegoers. Music director Ravi Basrur's background score and music have also received positive comments. Many viewers are praising Vishwak Sen's performance, saying that his acting is one of the highlights of the film.

Several movie lovers have shared their opinions on social media after watching the early shows. Although the first half has received a mixed-to-decent response, the action and performances have caught the audience's attention.

Overall, the initial Twitter (X) talk for Cult is decent, with appreciation for Vishwak Sen's acting, action sequences and Ravi Basrur's music. More audience reactions and reviews are expected as the film's shows continue throughout the day.


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Tags: 
Cult Movie
Vishwak Sen
Tollywood
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