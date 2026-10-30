Cult Movie Twitter Review: What Are Audiences Saying?

Vishwak Sen has made his return to the big screen with his latest film, Cult. The actor has taken up both acting and directing responsibilities for this project. The makers promoted the film as India's first slasher movie. The trailer and promotional content received a decent response and created some curiosity among movie lovers. The film has now arrived in theatres. Let's take a look at how it is performing and what audiences are saying about it on social media.

The film's morning shows began across the country on Friday. Early audience reactions suggest that the first half is decent but not particularly impressive. While the story takes some time to build excitement, certain elements have managed to impress viewers.

The action sequences are receiving appreciation from moviegoers. Music director Ravi Basrur's background score and music have also received positive comments. Many viewers are praising Vishwak Sen's performance, saying that his acting is one of the highlights of the film.

Several movie lovers have shared their opinions on social media after watching the early shows. Although the first half has received a mixed-to-decent response, the action and performances have caught the audience's attention.

Overall, the initial Twitter (X) talk for Cult is decent, with appreciation for Vishwak Sen's acting, action sequences and Ravi Basrur's music. More audience reactions and reviews are expected as the film's shows continue throughout the day.

CULT First Half REVIEW #Cult first Half with some well-staged action blocks and solid moments throughout. Vishwak Sen’s entry sequence 💥👌, and his screen presence adds good energy to the proceedings. The music complements the film well, while the action sequences provide some exciting theatrical moments. Overall, a decent watch with enough moments to keep you engaged. , especially to action lovers. Second Half is the key. @VishwakSenActor — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 30, 2026

Slasher genre ni next level ki teesukelladu...Brutal scenes, interesting screenplay and Thopp BGM. Ravi Basrur what a man! 🔥 Waiting for 2nd half #Cult https://t.co/NgxiHBRw8R — Chandu (@Chandu_1718) October 30, 2026

#Cult delivers an engaging and impressive first half with a unique concept, high-octane action sequences and a powerful interval block. Good music and background score add to the experience, while Vishwak Sen’s quality of filmmaking and gripping execution stand out. As a director, Vishwak Sen is 🔥🔥 — Filmyscoops (@Filmyscoopss) October 30, 2026

#CULT First Half - FLAT!! Nothing exciting, nothing interesting!! A FLAT and PREDICTABLE setup!! The action has just begun. Hoping for a BETTER and more exciting SECOND HALF!! — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) October 30, 2026

Solid 1st half.. Vishwak Sen ni ilaanti different roles chusi chala days ayindi Mainly Ravi Basrur BGM next level! Especially interval RR aithe Thopp 😭🥵 #Cult https://t.co/E2qgFgUfzC — Charan (@Cherryyyyy_18) October 30, 2026

Ma vishwak hit kodtunnadu 🔥🔥🔥#cult https://t.co/2hkESil5Cc — Bear Grylls (@Beargryllind01) October 30, 2026