Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon to Dub Hollywood Horror Film Obsession in Hindi

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, who previously shared the screen in Dilwale (2015), and Bhediya (2022), are reuniting for a different kind of collaboration. A day ago, the duo, along with director Amar Kaushik teased an upcoming project, sparking speculation among fans that an announcement for Bhediya 2 was on the way. However, the mystery behind their reunion has now been Reveled. Varun and Kriti are lending their voices to the Hindi version of the Hollywood horror film Obsession, which is set to premiere on The Peacock Hub via JioHotstar on October 30. The film will be available in both English and Hindi, with the platform bringing its uncut version to Indian audiences for the first time.

Obsession OTT Release Date

On Tuesday, JioHotstar shared a promo featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon recreating a scene from the film. The platform also revealed the release details of the Hindi-dubbed version of Obsession. Announcing the news, JioHotstart said that Obsession: The Orginal Uncut Version will stream exclusively on The Peacock Hub on October 30, from 7 PM onwards. The film will be available to watch in India on JioHotstar.

What Is the Hollywood Film Obsession About?

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession follows Bear, a young man who has feelings for his colleague, Nikki. He wants her to fall in love with him, so he uses a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow to make his wish come true.

However, things soon take a dark turn, and his wish leads to unexpected and frightening events. As Nikki's feelings for him become more intense, Bear begins to realise that getting what he wanted may come at a terrible cost. The film blends supernatural horror, suspense and romance, showing how love and desire can turn into a dangerous obsession.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are coming together again, this time to lend their voices to the Hindi version of Obsession. the horror film tells a story of love that turns into something frightening. With its Hindi version set to release on JioHotstar, Indian audiences will be able to enjoy to enjoy the film in their preferred language.