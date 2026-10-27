BharathCloud Opens Second Office, Plans 500 New Jobs

BharathCloud, a sovereign cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services company, has opened its second office and announced plans to recruit more than 500 employees across technical and business departments.

The new facility spans approximately 10,000 square feet and will support the company's expanding cloud computing and AI infrastructure operations. According to a company statement released on Tuesday, the office will also accommodate its proposed Global Network Operations Centre (GNOC).

The recruitment drive will cover several areas, including cloud engineering, AI infrastructure, network operations, cybersecurity, customer support and business operations.

The planned expansion is expected to strengthen BharathCloud's operational capabilities as it develops its cloud and AI services. The new office and proposed GNOC will play a role in supporting its infrastructure and network operations.