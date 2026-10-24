Rain Alert for Hyderabad from October 25!

Hyderabad is likely to experience cooler nights over the next few days, with minimum temperatures potentially reaching 16°C in some areas. However, the brief spell of cold weather may give way to changing conditions as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal moves closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Independent weather forecaster T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, said northerly winds are expected to bring cooler conditions to Hyderabad on the nights of October 25, 26 and 27. Temperatures in parts of central Telangana could fall further, touching around 14°C.

The pleasant weather is expected to be short-lived, as a developing system in the Bay of Bengal could bring rain and strong winds to parts of Telangana later in the week.

Eastern Telangana May Receive Heavy Rainfall

According to Balaji, the weather system could intensify into a severe cyclone named Arnab and cross the central Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet classified the system as a severe cyclonic storm.

Eastern Telangana is expected to face the greatest impact from the approaching system. Districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu and Mahabubabad may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between the afternoon of October 28 and the afternoon of October 29, Balaji said.

The developing system could also bring cloudy skies and a change in weather conditions to Hyderabad.

IMD Forecasts Rain Across Telangana

The IMD's Hyderabad centre has predicted dry weather across Telangana until October 27, with no special weather alerts issued for this period.

In its national weather bulletin released on October 23, the IMD stated that the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal could strengthen into a deep depression on October 25. It is then expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26.

For Telangana, the weather department has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall from October 27 to October 29. Heavy rain is also possible at isolated locations on October 28.

Wind speeds across the state could reach 30–40 kmph, with occasional gusts of up to 50 kmph during this period.

IMD Issues Warning for Fishermen

Conditions over the sea are expected to become rough as the weather system strengthens. The IMD has forecast winds of 70–80 kmph, with gusts reaching 90 kmph, over the west-central Bay of Bengal from October 26.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea region between October 26 and October 28.

Residents of Telangana, particularly those in eastern districts, should follow official weather updates as the system develops. The intensity and movement of the system may influence the timing and distribution of rainfall across the state.