Hyderabad to Witness Thunderstorms Again, But Rain May Be Milder Than Friday

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad may experience another spell of thunderstorms on Saturday, October 31, following Friday evening's heavy rainfall that caused waterlogging and traffic disruption across several parts of the city. According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, Hyderabad and several districts in West and Central Telangana are likely to witness isolated to scattered thunderstorms from the afternoon through the night.

However, Saturday's rainfall is expected to be less intense compared to Friday's downpour.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police had also warned of moderate to heavy rain with intense thunderstorms over Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Golconda, Charminar, Chandrayangutta and Rajendranagar. Residents were advised against unnecessary travel.

T. Balaji Forecasts Active Rainfall Across Telangana for the Next Six to Seven Days

Independent weather forecaster T. Balaji has also predicted an active spell of rainfall across Telangana over the next six to seven days. According to his forecast, East Telangana districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between November 2 and 4. Meanwhile, other parts of the state are expected to experience light to moderate showers during this period.

The forecast suggests that rainfall activity could continue across several districts even after Saturday's thunderstorms, keeping parts of Telangana under wet weather conditions in the coming days.