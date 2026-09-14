Hyderabad Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Several Areas

Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall in several parts of the city early Monday morning. Areas including Quthbullapur, Balanagar, Alwal, Gajularamaram, Kukatpally and Miyapur received rain. Several other parts of the city, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Rajendranagar, Manikonda and Tolichowki, also experienced rainfall.

The weather department has warned that more rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is possible in some areas. People have been advised to remain alert, particularly during periods of lightning.

Officials have suggested avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rain. People should also stay away from trees, electricity poles and hoardings, as strong winds and lightning can pose a risk.

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully, especially on roads where water has accumulated. Residents in low-lying areas should remain extra cautious as heavy rain could lead to waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department has also forecast rain and thunderstorms in Telangana and several other states, with gusty winds possible in some areas.

Residents are advised to follow weather updates and take necessary precautions until the weather conditions improve.