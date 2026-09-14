YS Jagan Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes, Prays for Happiness and Prosperity

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings to people across Telugu states on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

In his message, the YSR Congress Party president wished that Lord Ganesha would bless everyone with happiness, good health and prosperity. He also prayed for the removal of obstacles from people's lives.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 14, 2026. Devotees across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of the country are welcoming Lord Ganesha with special prayers and celebrations.

The festival is marked by Ganesh idol installations at homes and public pandals. Devotees perform special pujas and offer traditional prasadam while seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chavithi in Telugu-speaking states. The festival is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm, with families and communities coming together for prayers and festivities.

Jagan's Ganesh Chaturthi wishes come as devotees across the Telugu states celebrate the festival and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for peace, prosperity and the removal of obstacles.