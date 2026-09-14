Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Siya-Ram First Look Revealed

The makers of the much-awaited film Ramayana have unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. The new poster has created a strong buzz among movie lovers and fans.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi appears as Sita. The first look shows the two actors in their mythological characters and gives a glimpse of the emotional bond between Ram and Sita. The poster has received attention for its grand and divine presentation.

The makers have also started the film's musical promotions with the song “Jai Jai Ram.” The track features music by A.R. Rahman and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song and the Siya-Ram poster were unveiled as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made as a two-part epic. The film features a huge star cast, including Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, along with several other prominent actors.

The film has been made on a massive scale with extensive visual effects and detailed pre-production. The team has reportedly planned the visuals carefully, with scenes being pre-visualised before filming.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in theatres around Diwali 2026. With the first look of Ram and Sita now out, expectations for the much-awaited mythological epic have increased further.