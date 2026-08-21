Deepika Padukone to Join Brahmastra 2? Latest Update

Deepika Padukone may reportedly join Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra 2. The actress is said to be in discussions with director Ayan Mukerji for the role of Amruta, an important character in the Astraverse. However, the makers have not officially confirmed her casting yet.

If Deepika comes on board, the sequel could bring together an interesting combination of Bollywood stars. Ranbir is expected to return as Shiva, while Alia Bhatt will reprise her role as Isha.

Meanwhile, the makers are working on the script and pre-production of the much-awaited sequel. Ranbir is reportedly expected to complete Ramayana Part 2 before starting work on Brahmastra 2. The shoot is reportedly planned to begin in April 2027.

The first film, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, released in 2022 and introduced audiences to Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse. The sequel is expected to explore the mystery surrounding Dev, which was teased at the end of the first part.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about Deepika Padukone’s possible entry into Brahmastra 2.