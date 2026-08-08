Why Ramayana Is Releasing Overseas Before India

The excitement around Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana has intensified following the launch of its grand trailer. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is being planned as a major global theatrical release, with the makers now addressing confusion surrounding its release dates in India and overseas markets.

The English version of the recently released trailer mentions November 6 as the release date. Since Diwali falls on November 8, the announcement led to questions about whether the film would arrive in India earlier than previously expected.

Ramayana to Release Earlier Overseas

The makers have clarified that the November 6 date mentioned in the English trailer applies to international markets. The overseas release has been scheduled earlier to take advantage of local weekend timings and distribution plans.

In India, Ramayana is expected to release on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The strategy will allow the film to begin its international theatrical run ahead of the Indian release while targeting the festive period in the domestic market.

Piracy Remains a Major Concern

While the early overseas release could help the film reach a wider global audience, it also creates a potential challenge for the makers. Piracy and social media leaks can spread rapidly, particularly when a highly anticipated film opens in one market before another.

The Ramayana team has already experienced concerns over leaked footage. Clips reportedly surfaced online following special screenings of the trailer. Although the leaked material was said to be of poor quality, such incidents can sometimes create misleading impressions among audiences.

With the film carrying massive expectations, the makers will need to maintain strict security around screenings and take swift action against any unauthorized footage.

Cliffhanger Ending Adds to the Curiosity

Another major talking point surrounding Ramayana is the reported ending of its first installment. Director Nitesh Tiwari has indicated that the movie will conclude on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for the second part.

Since audiences already know the broad story of the Ramayana, the suspense will largely depend on how the filmmakers present key events and where they choose to end the first chapter. Any plot or climax leaks could therefore affect the theatrical experience for Indian audiences.

With Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast and the film being mounted on a huge scale, Ramayana is among the most anticipated Indian releases. The November 6 overseas release and November 8 India release are now expected to draw significant attention as the film moves closer to its theatrical debut.

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