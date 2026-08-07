Spider-Man Needs One More Strong Weekend for ₹500 Crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office, maintaining strong momentum despite the release of several new regional films. The Marvel superhero film has remained a top choice for moviegoers, and trade analysts believe one more successful weekend could bring it closer to a major box office milestone.

The film has already earned around ₹400 crore in India and is now aiming for the prestigious ₹500 crore club. Industry experts say the upcoming weekend will play a crucial role in determining whether the film can sustain its remarkable theatrical run.

Family Audience Continues to Drive Collections

One of the biggest strengths of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been its popularity among families and younger viewers. The combination of high-quality visual effects, thrilling action, and emotional storytelling has made it a preferred weekend entertainer across the country.

Children and parents continue to visit theatres, helping the film maintain steady occupancy even weeks after its release.

New Releases Yet to Slow the Marvel Film

Although several regional movies have arrived in theatres, the Marvel blockbuster continues to perform well, especially in multiplexes. Positive audience feedback and strong word-of-mouth have helped the film retain a significant share of screens.

Premium formats such as IMAX and other large-screen experiences are also contributing to its healthy box office performance.

₹500 Crore Target Within Reach

Trade circles believe that if the film delivers another impressive weekend, it could gain enough momentum to cross the ₹500 crore mark before completing its theatrical run.

Achieving this milestone would make Spider-Man: Brand New Day one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films ever released in India.

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