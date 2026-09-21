Nani’s The Paradise Gets Strong Response in Advance Bookings

Natural Star Nani’s upcoming movie The Paradise is creating good interest ahead of its theatrical release. The film’s team has been working at a fast pace to complete the final preparations and ensure that the movie reaches theatres as planned.

The makers recently received the required permissions from the Telangana government. Following this, advance ticket sales opened three days before the film’s release.

The movie has already sold more than one lakh tickets in the Nizam region. Its worldwide advance bookings have also crossed the Rs 12 crore mark. The numbers could increase further once ticket sales begin in Andhra Pradesh.

The film is also getting a positive response in the overseas market. In North America, The Paradise has reportedly crossed $600,000 in pre-sales.

Nani, director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri have been closely involved in the final stage of the film's release preparations. The team has also completed the overseas print dispatches on time, keeping the planned premieres on schedule.

Meanwhile, the film’s pre-release event is scheduled to take place today. With advance bookings showing strong numbers, expectations are building around The Paradise and its theatrical release.

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