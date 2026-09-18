OTT Releases September 18: 7 New Movies and Shows

The weekend is bringing a diverse selection of new movies and series to major OTT platforms. On Friday, September 18, 2026, viewers can choose from titles featuring romance, action, comedy, dance, thrillers and period drama.

Netflix has several new releases lined up, while JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video are also adding fresh content. Here is a look at the seven movies and shows arriving on streaming platforms this Friday.

Lust Stories 3 – Netflix

The popular anthology franchise returns with its third chapter, Lust Stories 3. The film features four separate stories exploring love, desire, intimacy and complicated relationships.

Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj and Kiran Rao have directed the four segments. The cast includes Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Radhika Madan, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi.

Lust Stories 3 premieres on Netflix on September 18.

The Scandal – Netflix

Set against the backdrop of Korea's Joseon era, The Scandal is a period romance inspired by the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses.

The story follows Lady Cho, played by Son Ye-jin, and Cho Won, portrayed by Ji Chang-wook. Their calculated game of seduction takes an unexpected turn when Ahn Hui-yeon, played by Nana, becomes closely involved in their plan.

The Scandal will be available on Netflix from September 18.

Best of the Best – Netflix

Best of the Best centres on Maya and Anjali, two childhood friends whose bond is tested after they become part of UCLA's highly competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team.

Their dream of competing for the U.S. National Championship brings intense competition and personal disagreements. As they deal with pressure and rivalry, the friends begin to question how their relationship is changing.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia play the lead roles. The film arrives on Netflix on September 18.

You+Me - Against the World – Amazon Prime Video

This romantic drama follows Alma, an aspiring filmmaker from a wealthy family, who has kept her career ambitions away from public attention.

While working on a film project, she meets Vadim, a rebellious man carrying a troubled past. Their growing relationship takes a darker turn when an unknown stalker begins sending threatening messages.

Vittoria Di Savoia and Lucas Barski headline the film, which releases on Amazon Prime Video on September 18.

Thudakkam – JioHotstar

Malayalam action thriller Thudakkam follows Meenu, a martial arts practitioner living with her father in Idukki.

Her peaceful life is disrupted after an encounter with a contract killer leaves her missing. As the mystery surrounding her disappearance unfolds, her martial arts abilities become vital to her efforts to survive.

Vismaya Mohanlal, Sai Kumar and Ashish Joe Antony feature in the movie. Thudakkam streams on JioHotstar from September 18.

Kattalan

Set along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Kattalan revolves around a violent battle between competing ivory-poaching groups.

Maari, played by Sunil, seeks to take down Eddy's operation and turns to Antony, a feared elephant hunter portrayed by Antony Varghese. Their involvement leads to an escalating confrontation between the rival groups.

Kattalan is also part of this week's new Malayalam OTT releases.

Minerva Academy – Netflix

Italian series Minerva Academy is set inside a strict military academy in Naples. The story follows cadets Salvo, Vincenzo and Camilla as they deal with institutional discipline, family pressure and complicated personal relationships.

The academy has strict rules that prohibit both romance and mobile phones. As the students attempt to keep secrets hidden, their actions begin to create problems for the institution.

Minerva Academy premieres on Netflix on September 18.

September 18 OTT Releases: What to Watch This Weekend

This Friday's OTT lineup covers multiple genres and languages. Netflix dominates the list with titles such as Lust Stories 3, The Scandal, Best of the Best and Minerva Academy, while Thudakkam and You+Me - Against the World add Malayalam action and romantic drama to the weekend selection. Kattalan also offers viewers another Malayalam thriller option.