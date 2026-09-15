Srikanth Odela Reveals the Special Story Behind Ram Charan’s Locket Gift

Director Srikanth Odela has revealed the emotional story behind the Hanuman locket he always wears. The locket has a special connection with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan and is linked to the popular film Rangasthalam.

During a recent conversation with actor Raghav Juyal, Srikanth spoke about the locket after being asked about it. He revealed that Chiranjeevi had specially ordered only two such lockets in Chennai. One was kept by Chiranjeevi, while the other was worn by Ram Charan in Rangasthalam.

Srikanth worked as an assistant director and was also involved in the costume department for Rangasthalam. He recalled that he used to closely work with Charan's team during the film's shoot.

According to Srikanth, on the final day of the shoot, Ram Charan called him into his caravan. Without saying much, Charan removed the locket and gave it to him, asking him to keep it.

Srikanth said he never asked Charan why he was giving him the locket. He was deeply emotional about the gesture and has continued to wear it ever since.

He also recalled meeting Ram Charan recently and asking him if he remembered the locket. Charan reportedly remembered the incident and happily acknowledged that he had given it to Srikanth.

Today, Srikanth Odela has established himself as a director and is currently working on The Paradise with Nani.