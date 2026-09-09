Is Ram Charan Losing Weight for RC17?

Ram Charan is reportedly preparing for a new look for his upcoming film RC17, directed by Sukumar. The actor had earlier bulked up for Peddi to suit his wrestler character.

According to reports, Ram Charan is now following a special diet to lose weight for RC17. The actor recently underwent wrist surgery and is currently taking time to recover.

Meanwhile, Sukumar has reportedly locked the final script of RC17. The film is expected to begin shooting in December 2026.

The project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. However, details about the film’s story and genre are still under wraps.

RC17 marks the reunion of Ram Charan and Sukumar after their successful film Rangasthalam. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the much-awaited project.