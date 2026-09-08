RC17: Ram Charan-Sukumar Film Gets Major Update

Ram Charan and director Sukumar are set to reunite for their much-awaited film, tentatively titled RC17. The project has been in the works for a long time and has created strong expectations among fans.

According to the latest reports, Sukumar has now locked the final version of the script. He is expected to give the final narration to Ram Charan soon.

The makers are reportedly planning to begin the film's shooting in December 2026. Pre-production work is currently underway as the team prepares for the shoot.

RC17 marks the reunion of Ram Charan and Sukumar after their blockbuster film Rangasthalam. Because of the success of their previous collaboration, expectations are high for this upcoming project.

More details about the cast, heroine and storyline are expected to be revealed by the makers in the coming days.