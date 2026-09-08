Hyderabad Onion Prices Rise Sharply Amid Supply Shortage

Onion prices have increased sharply in Hyderabad, putting an additional burden on households. The vegetable is currently being sold for around Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in the city. The price rise has been significant compared with July, when onions were available for around Rs 20 per kg.

Supply Shortage

The increase in prices is mainly linked to a fall in onion supplies. Lower arrivals in the markets have pushed prices higher as demand continues.

The price increase is also affecting hotels, restaurants and catering businesses in Hyderabad. Higher onion costs are adding to their overall expenses.

Pressure on Consumers

The sudden rise has become a concern for consumers as onions are a regular part of everyday cooking. If supplies remain low, prices could continue to remain high in the coming days. Consumers are now hoping that market arrivals improve and onion prices come down soon.