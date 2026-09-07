Why Fear a CBI Probe? YS Avinash Reddy Slams TDP Coalition Government Over DSC Irregularities

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy has launched a fierce attack on the ruling TDP coalition government, questioning why they are afraid of a CBI inquiry if the DSC recruitment was conducted fairly. Speaking in YSRassar District, he questioned how candidates could secure teacher jobs without even writing the TET examination, pointing out suspicious appointments such as the wife of a softball association member landing a job.

Key Highlights from YS Avinash Reddy’s Address:

Fear of Exposure: Avinash Reddy stated that the government is terrified because the truth would expose them as culprits, noting that these irregularities took place under the inefficient leadership of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Challenge on Open Discussion: Challenging the leaders, he asked them to hold an open discussion with the 30,000 candidates who filed complaints instead of issuing hollow challenges.

Digital Censorship: He accused the government of cracking down on media and blocking social media accounts whenever facts are pointed out, alleging a deliberate conspiracy to ensure only self-praise reaches the public.

Criticism of Police Reliance & Failures: Avinash Reddy claimed that TDP leaders are relying heavily on police and ill-gotten wealth for elections. He criticized the government for failing to provide irrigation and drinking water, highlighting that the administration is dragging its feet while Telangana produces power at Srisailam, leaving Rayalaseema reservoirs dry.

Reassuring party workers, he urged everyone to collectively expose the coalition's failures and vowed that the party will stand by and protect every single worker against false cases and harassment.