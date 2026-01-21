Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Without KK Line: Big Blow to CBN and AP

In a major blow to Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has finalised the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone without the vital Kotavalasa–Kirandul (KK) Line, severely undermining the zone’s financial strength even before its full rollout.

Despite loud claims of political influence in Delhi, the government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu has failed to safeguard the state’s core railway interests. Though part of the ruling NDA alliance, the state has been unable to stop the Centre from diverting one of its most profitable railway corridors to Odisha.

The Railway Board, through official orders issued on January 6, has confirmed that the KK Line—one of the highest revenue-generating routes in the region and a lifeline for freight and tourism, including Araku Valley—will remain under a new Rayagada Division in Odisha. This division will function under the East Coast Railway headquartered in Bhubaneswar.

As a result, the Visakhapatnam Railway Division, though upgraded into a zone, has been stripped of its most profitable assets. Railway experts and unions have repeatedly warned that without the KK Line, the Visakhapatnam Zone cannot achieve financial self-sufficiency.

The irony is hard to miss. The Visakhapatnam Railway Zone was sanctioned earlier during the YSRCP government, and strong demands were made to retain the Waltair Division and keep all North Andhra sections within the zone. Public bodies, railway unions, and trade organisations consistently raised objections, but their appeals were ignored.

After the change of government in Andhra Pradesh, the issue appears to have been pushed into the background. While the BJP government in Odisha aggressively pursued its case at the Centre, the Andhra Pradesh government failed to mount any visible resistance. Even the presence of a Union Minister from North Andhra—Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu—did not translate into any tangible benefit for the state.

The final decision exposes a clear imbalance in Centre–state dealings, with Odisha walking away with the revenue-rich KK Line while Andhra Pradesh is left with a weakened railway zone. The move has triggered widespread criticism, with growing concern that Visakhapatnam’s long-promised railway hub status has been reduced to a hollow upgrade on paper.

If this decision is not revisited, critics warn, the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone risks becoming financially dependent from day one—raising serious questions about governance, political leverage, and the Centre’s commitment to equitable regional development.