Telangana Police to Visit Victims Homes to Register FIRs; First-of-Its-Kind Reform in India

In a landmark reform set to redefine policing in India, the Telangana Police Department has announced a groundbreaking move that will allow the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) outside police stations in select cases. This decision marks a significant departure from the long-standing practice that requires victims to personally visit a police station to lodge a complaint.

Under the new regulation, police officials will arrive to the victim’s residence and register the FIR on the spot. The initiative is aimed at making the justice system more accessible, humane, and victim-centric, particularly for those who may be vulnerable or hesitant to approach police stations.

According to official communication from the department, this facility will be extended to sensitive cases involving crimes against women and children. Incidents related to POCSO, child marriage, ragging, domestic abuse, and other serious offences will now require nothing more than a single phone call from the victim or their family, following which police personnel will reach the location to formally record the complaint.

This is the first time in India that a police department has formally permitted FIRs to be registered outside police station premises, and the decision has reportedly been taken collectively at the departmental level. The move is expected to greatly benefit victims of child abuse, marital violence, and sexual offences, where fear, trauma, or social stigma often act as barriers to reporting crimes.

The initiative is being hailed as a progressive and reformative step that prioritises the safety, dignity, and convenience of victims. If successful, the model could serve as a blueprint for similar reforms across other states in the country.

Telangana Police’s continued focus on people-friendly policing and systemic reform underscores its commitment to strengthening public trust and ensuring easier access to justice for all.