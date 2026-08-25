Toxic Ticket Booking in Hyderabad: When Will It Start?

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 26, but fans in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still waiting for ticket sales to begin.

With the release just hours away, advance bookings have reportedly not started in Hyderabad and several other parts of the Telugu states. The delay has left fans disappointed, especially those hoping to secure tickets for the opening day.

Ticket Prices Behind Booking Delay?

According to sources in the Telugu film industry, producer and distributor Dil Raju, who holds the theatrical distribution rights for Toxic in the Telugu states, is waiting for the government order regarding the proposed ticket price increase.

The booking process is expected to begin once there is clarity on the ticket pricing. Industry sources indicate that ticket sales could open around noon, depending on the government's decision.

The delay is becoming a concern for the film's advance sales. Since the booking period is getting shorter, it could also affect advance ticket sales for the second and third days.

For a big-budget film such as Toxic, a strong advance booking response is considered important for building momentum around the opening. The uncertainty over ticket prices has therefore become a talking point among fans and trade circles.

Yash Returns After KGF: Chapter 2

Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2, which became a major commercial success. The actor's next project has generated considerable interest among audiences, particularly because of its distinctive setting and visual style.

The movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is described as a period gangster drama with an underworld backdrop. The film has been made on a large scale and is expected to present Yash in a different avatar.

Toxic Has a Star-Studded Cast

Along with Yash, the movie features several prominent actors. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth are part of the ensemble cast.

With the worldwide release scheduled for August 26, attention is now focused on when bookings will officially open in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

If the ticket price issue is resolved soon, bookings are expected to gain momentum as fans prepare for Yash’s highly anticipated return to theatres.

Also read: Pluto OTT Release: Where to Watch the Malayalam Movie