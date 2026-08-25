Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Telugu Release Date Announced

Malayalam romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is set to reach Telugu audiences soon. The Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions of the film will release in theatres on September 4, 2026.

The film is directed by Girish AD, who previously made the popular Telugu hit Premalu. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit blends romance, comedy and family emotions.

Nivin Pauly plays Justin, while Mamitha Baiju appears as Ashley. The story revolves around their relationship and the reactions of their families.

The Malayalam version was released on August 21 and has been receiving a strong response from audiences. The film has also performed well during the Onam season.

The Telugu and Tamil versions are expected to help the film reach a wider audience. The dubbed versions will be released in theatres on September 4, 2026.