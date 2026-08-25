Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 25, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Aug 25, 2026, 12:06 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after a strong rally in the previous sessions. According to latest prices, 24K gold is priced at ₹1,63,750 per 10 grams, while 22K gold is available at ₹1,50,100 per 10 grams. Both have fallen compared with the previous day.

The decline comes after gold recorded strong gains over the past few sessions. Internationally, gold also slipped slightly as investors remained cautious ahead of key US inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming speech.

Silver, meanwhile, is priced at ₹2,60,000 per kg nationally, unchanged from the previous day according to Goodreturns. However, rates vary across cities, with Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala quoting ₹2,65,000 per kg.

Gold Prices Today – August 25, 2026

Chennai

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Delhi

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,900
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,250

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Bangalore

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Kerala

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Pune

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Vadodara

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,800
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,150

Ahmedabad

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,800
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,150

Silver Prices Today – August 25, 2026

Chennai

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Mumbai

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Delhi

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Kolkata

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Bangalore

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Hyderabad

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Kerala

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Pune

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Vadodara

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Ahmedabad

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

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