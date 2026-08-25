Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 25, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after a strong rally in the previous sessions. According to latest prices, 24K gold is priced at ₹1,63,750 per 10 grams, while 22K gold is available at ₹1,50,100 per 10 grams. Both have fallen compared with the previous day.

The decline comes after gold recorded strong gains over the past few sessions. Internationally, gold also slipped slightly as investors remained cautious ahead of key US inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming speech.

Silver, meanwhile, is priced at ₹2,60,000 per kg nationally, unchanged from the previous day according to Goodreturns. However, rates vary across cities, with Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala quoting ₹2,65,000 per kg.

Gold Prices Today – August 25, 2026

Chennai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Mumbai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Delhi

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,900

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,250

Kolkata

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Bangalore

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Hyderabad

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Kerala

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Pune

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100

Vadodara

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,800

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,150

Ahmedabad

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,800

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,150

Silver Prices Today – August 25, 2026

Chennai

Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Mumbai

Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Delhi

Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Kolkata

Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Bangalore

Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Hyderabad

Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Kerala

Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Pune

Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Vadodara

Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000

Ahmedabad