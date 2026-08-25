Gold and Silver Prices Today, August 25, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices witnessed a decline on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after a strong rally in the previous sessions. According to latest prices, 24K gold is priced at ₹1,63,750 per 10 grams, while 22K gold is available at ₹1,50,100 per 10 grams. Both have fallen compared with the previous day.
The decline comes after gold recorded strong gains over the past few sessions. Internationally, gold also slipped slightly as investors remained cautious ahead of key US inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming speech.
Silver, meanwhile, is priced at ₹2,60,000 per kg nationally, unchanged from the previous day according to Goodreturns. However, rates vary across cities, with Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala quoting ₹2,65,000 per kg.
Gold Prices Today – August 25, 2026
Chennai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100
Mumbai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100
Delhi
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,900
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,250
Kolkata
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100
Bangalore
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100
Kerala
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100
Pune
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,750
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,100
Vadodara
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,800
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,150
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,63,800
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,50,150
Silver Prices Today – August 25, 2026
Chennai
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000
Mumbai
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000
Delhi
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000
Kolkata
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000
Bangalore
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000
Hyderabad
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000
Kerala
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000
Pune
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000
Vadodara
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000
Ahmedabad
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,60,000