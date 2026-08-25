Pluto OTT Release: Where to Watch the Malayalam Movie

Science-fiction movies usually focus on powerful aliens, advanced technology, spectacular visual effects and dramatic battles between humans and extraterrestrial beings. Malayalam movie Pluto takes a completely different approach.

The film introduces an unusual alien who has no superpowers and, after arriving on Earth, develops a strange dependence on alcohol. Mixing science fiction with comedy, adventure and emotion, Pluto offers a different kind of alien story.

After its theatrical release, the movie has now arrived on OTT. Here is where you can watch Pluto and what the film is about.

Pluto Now Streaming on Saina Play

Pluto is a Malayalam science-fiction comedy adventure drama featuring Neeraj Madhav and Althaf Salim in key roles.

The film was released in theatres on July 30 and received a mixed response from audiences. It has reportedly received an IMDb rating of 6.7.

The movie began streaming on Saina Play from August 24. It is available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi, making it accessible to viewers across different regions.

With its clean comedy and unusual storyline, Pluto could be an option for families looking for a light-hearted movie. Viewers who enjoy experimental science-fiction stories may also find the concept interesting.

What Is Pluto About?

The story revolves around Vicky, played by Neeraj Madhav. After facing business problems and financial difficulties, Vicky's life takes an unexpected turn when he comes across an alien that lands near his area.

Unlike the powerful extraterrestrials often seen in science-fiction films, this alien has no special powers. Vicky secretly takes it home and gives it the name Pluto.

However, looking after Pluto becomes a major challenge. Normal food does not suit the alien, and even drinking water makes it weak. Vicky eventually discovers something surprising about Pluto's survival.

The Alien Needs Alcohol for Energy

Vicky learns that the creatures on Pluto's home planet use alcohol as their source of energy. As a result, he begins secretly bringing alcohol for the alien so that it can regain its strength.

Pluto's unusual behaviour after drinking leads to several funny situations involving Vicky and his friend Jose. These scenes form a major part of the film's comedy.