Newton’s 3rd Law OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sumanth’s Thriller

Sumanth’s investigation thriller Newton’s 3rd Law has made its digital debut after its theatrical release in July. The film is now available to stream on ETV Win.

Written and directed by Rajesh Karna, the movie follows an investigation-based story and features Sumanth in the lead role. The film had a modest response during its theatrical run and is now looking to reach a wider audience through OTT.

The film will also begin streaming on Netflix from August 29 in five Indian languages. This release will give the thriller an opportunity to reach viewers across different regions.

Apart from Sumanth, the cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Srinivas Avasarala, Trinadh Varma and Ravi Varma in important roles.

Sinjith Yerramilli has composed the music for the film, while Kohirkar Harish produced it under VFX Shashwat, Celestial Art Studio and Mark My Words Entertainments.

With its OTT release, Newton’s 3rd Law now gets another chance to connect with audiences who missed the film in theatres.